Michael Strahan Forced to Take $5M Hit After Listing $21.5M LA Mansion For Sale

Former NFL star Michael Strahan is looking for a buyer for his old house on Tigertail Road. However, the asking price saw a massive downsizing per the latest updates. It does not take a realtor to figure out that it is a great hit on his expected cap.

According to Mansion Global, he reduced the current price from $29.95 million to $25 million after listing the property in September. The 15,600-square-foot home is a luxurious house, with features that can only be found in a handful of places. With gardens, terraces, spacious rooms, and French doors, there’s nothing that it does not have, except for the desired listing price.