Michael Strahan Makes New NASCAR Role “Official” to Michael Jordan’s Driver Live on GMA

When most people hear Michael Jordan and NASCAR, their first thought probably isn’t how deep MJ’s roots run in the sport. Yet, Jordan has been hooked on NASCAR since his childhood, tagging along with family to Darlington, Charlotte, Daytona, and beyond. “I grew up in NASCAR. My father used to pack the whole family in…We would just go and we’d spend the whole day. And from that point on, I’ve been hooked on NASCAR,” Jordan once said.

Fast forward to 2020, and Jordan, alongside Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, launched 23XI Racing – a NASCAR team built with big dreams and fierce competitiveness. While Michael Strahan, NFL legend and media personality, has been quietly stepping into the motorsports world, merging his star power with a sport hungry for fresh energy and culture crossover.

Then came August 2025, and Michael Strahan’s NASCAR hustle got its official nod. On Good Morning America, Bubba Wallace handed Strahan a team jacket: “We wanna make you a part of the team.” Strahan, half-jokingly but clearly honored, slipped it on: “Oh, baby boy. Appreciate that. Well, I’ve got to put it on.” Bubba clapped, “Look at him, he’s official.” Strahan threw back with flair, “Congratulations. Good luck in the playoffs, man. And MJ pay this man.” That simple jacket was more than fabric – it was an emblem of Strahan’s new official identity within the 23XI Racing family.

View this post on Instagram

But Strahan’s involvement goes beyond this jacket moment: he’s been named the honorary pace car driver for the prestigious 109th Indianapolis 500 in 2024. Picture this: 33 roaring drivers line up at the starting grid, and leading them out in blistering fashion is Strahan behind the wheel of a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 coupe, packing over 1,000 horsepower and able to hit a lightning-fast 233 mph. This role places Strahan squarely in the motorsports spotlight, bridging his gridiron stardom with racing’s greatest spectacle.

Now, let’s be clear – Michael Strahan is not a driver or team owner in NASCAR. His role with 23XI Racing is ceremonial and promotional: a respected celebrity bringing energy, visibility, and crossover appeal to the team and sport. The backdrop? Since launching 23XI Racing, Michael Jordan’s team has chalked up nine wins, with Bubba Wallace responsible for three wins that mark more than just milestones but shifts in the sport’s landscape. With Strahan’s official welcome and pace car duties, 23XI’s rising trajectory gains an added edge – melding star power, racing passion, and a winning mindset.

The no losers mentality – Jordan’s winning blueprint

Back in 2021, just before the Daytona 500, Michael Strahan sat down with Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace, and Denny Hamlin to talk about their new NASCAR team. During the conversation, Bubba Wallace pointed out, “But at the end of the day, they’re ultimately in control because they’re the ones signing the checks.” To which Jordan famously responded, “And the thing is, we don’t sign checks to losers.” This blunt, no-nonsense mentality perfectly encapsulates the winning culture they were aiming to build with 23XI Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wallace, who pockets a staggering $2.2 million a year driving for Jordan’s squad, has not just justified the investment but made history. The first Black driver to win at Indianapolis, Wallace’s successes echo Jordan’s relentless pursuit of victory as a player. MJ’s passion now fuels NASCAR, his competitive fire replacing the court with the racetrack.

Yet, as Bubba revealed, Jordan knows when to step back: “He taught me that if you know you’re gonna go into something and lose, don’t participate…He’ll never get into a racecar and I’ll never go play basketball with him.” The man who dominated basketball knows when to hold ‘em and fold ‘em – it’s a winning formula transcending sports. Jordan’s NASCAR dream is real – and with Michael Strahan now officially on board, the team’s winning culture keeps accelerating at full throttle. No losers allowed.