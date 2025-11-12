Michael Strahan Makes Personal Announcement on Veterans Day as Brett Favre & Rob Gronkowski Celebrate

Veterans Day is a time when stories of courage, sacrifice, and service emerge from all corners of the nation. For Michael Strahan, a former New York Giants defensive end and current Fox NFL Sunday analyst, the day carried a deeply personal resonance as he took a moment to honor his father.

On November 11, Strahan took to his Instagram Stories to honor the profound influence his father had on his life and the lives of his family. The post featured touching images of Major Gene W. Strahan Sr. alongside a series of captions that spoke volumes.

“Gene Strahan proudly served in the U.S. Army, shaping the values that guide Michael today. His commitment, discipline, and strength became the foundation of the Strahan family. Michael often credits his father’s service and example for teaching him resilience, gratitude, and purpose. Today, we honor Gene Strahan and every veteran for their courage, sacrifice, and service,” Michael wrote.

cc: Michael Strahan Instagram Story

Growing up as an Army brat on military bases in Germany, Strahan was influenced by his father. Gene Strahan served as a member of the 82nd Airborne unit for 23 years in the U.S. Army.

Gene and his wife, Louise, had six kids, and Michael was the youngest of the bunch. To take care of their family, they had to give up school early. But when it came to Michael, they had a different plan. At 18, Michael wanted to quit college and start working, but his parents weren’t having it. They wanted him to study and make the most of his natural athletic gifts.

Michael sacrificed a lot of his youth to chase that dream and become the NFL legend he is today. When Gene retired from the Army, he made the tough call to send Michael to live with his brother Art in Houston so Michael could go to Westbury High School.

For Michael Strahan, the lessons his father taught him became the backbone of a career built on hard work and dignity. He cherishes Gene’s journey and sacrifices. Apart from Michael, other NFL legends also celebrated the day with tributes.

NFL legends honor Veterans Day

Brett Favre, the legendary quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, posted on his social media with a caption that shed light on the bravery of many that often goes unnoticed.

“I love our military and have the utmost respect for the men and women who serve this country. Just want to wish those brave individuals a Happy Veterans Day.🫡,” he wrote on his X post.

Favre’s respect for the military is long-standing, rooted in personal encounters with veterans and philanthropic work. His 4Outdoors charity and partnerships with organizations illustrate a continuing commitment to supporting veterans.

Rob Gronkowski, a former tight end, also posted his salute on X.

“We thank you. We honor you. We support you. Every day is Veterans Day. 🇺🇸 Grateful for your service and sacrifice,” he wrote.

In fact, Gronkowski did that with flair. In a special Veterans Day tribute on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski descended the side of a five-story building in Los Angeles.

“Two years ago, I skydived at the Air Force (Academy),” Gronkowski said. “Last year, I jumped out of a helicopter. I’m doing this for all of you veterans. Thank God for you guys. This is what you guys do on a daily basis. You guys sacrifice your life, and I just wanna be a part of it.”

This Veterans Day 2025 marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. military’s birth of the Army, Marine Corps, and Navy. In New York City, the annual Veterans Day Parade carried this festive yet solemn spirit with thousands of service members, marching units, and floats honoring military service that day and every day.