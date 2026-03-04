Michael Strahan Reveals How Daughters Isabella & Sophia Inspired His Career Move Outside FOX

Essentials Inside The Story Strahan has become a vocal supporter of women's flag football

Strahan’s company, SMAC Entertainment, co-produced a flag football documentary

The documentary follows the parallel journeys of Diana Flores and Ashlea Klam

Michael Strahan is not just a big name in the NFL. He is more than just a former DE, who played with the New York Giants for 15 seasons, and a business entrepreneur. Above all, he is also a father to twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, who turned 21 in October last year. Back then, he was shocked by how his little girls had turned 21. And today, a few months later, the NFL legend revealed how his daughters inspire him to do bigger and better things every day.

“2028, flag football will be in the Olympics,” Strahan said during his recent guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “To me, I’m more excited to watch the women than the men. It’s time for them to have a pro league of themselves. They need to fill their space. This is their time. I’m a girl dad, I’m gonna do whatever I can to make sure women have their shining in the light. ”

View this post on Instagram

Women’s flag football is on the rise, and he is taking an active part to increase its audience reach. Recently, the former defensive end produced a documentary titled The Future Is Flag, which premiered on February 19, 2026, and is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. It’s co-produced by Strahan’s company, SMAC Entertainment, and Under Armour.

Producing the flag football documentary is a new feather in Strahan’s multifaceted professional career. The Future Is Flag‘s primary featured athletes are Mexican quarterback Diana Flores and the American world champion center, Ashlea Klam.

The documentary is produced by Monica Medellin under an exclusive female-led production team. Beyond the gridiron, the documentary also highlights the personal challenges these athletes had to overcome to achieve success in flag football.

The core theme of the documentary is the fierce flag football rivalry between the Mexico women’s team and the USA women’s team, both of whom are set to feature in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 for the first time, a debut that will reach millions of viewers worldwide. It could mark a major milestone in elevating women’s sports, not just in North America but also globally.

While fatherhood continues to shape his vision outside the field, his passion and enthusiasm also go beyond the sports field, where he is proving to be equally successful.

Michael Strahan announced latest career news on Tuesday

Giants legend Michael Strahan may have joined Fox Sports for Fox NFL Sunday only a year after retiring from the NFL, but today, his career is more than just TV appearances. Following an illustrious NFL and TV career, Strahan also moved to other ventures, including his own lifestyle brand called Michael Strahan Brand (launched in 2015), featuring a formal attire collection and sports apparel titled MSX.

On Tuesday, Michael Strahan revealed that his entire collection (including suit jackets, dress shirts, ties, and sports coats) will now also be available at Belk. Belk is one of America’s biggest department store chains, with multiple flagship locations.

View this post on Instagram

The FOX analyst announced on Instagram via a video posted from his personal IG account in collaboration with Belk and his brand’s IG page.

“Hey everybody, it’s Michael Strahan here,” he said. “And I’m excited to share that the Collection by Michael Strahan is now available at Belk. The one and only, yes. Our goal with the Collection by Michael Strahan has always been to create styles that are versatile, affordable, of course, and built to help you feel confident, wherever the day takes you. Wherever you want to go, you should feel great about it. You can now shop for your suit, your shirts, and your everyday essentials in stores and online at Belk.com. Check it out.”

Strahan’s latest move only reveals he is in no mood to slow down anytime soon and is far more interested in building a multifaceted career from an NFL DE to a host/ analyst, a business entrepreneur, and now also a producer.