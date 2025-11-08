Michael Strahan Says ‘Someone Will be Fired’ For Pulling Off FOX NFL Sunday Stunt

It has been more than a week since people around the world celebrated Halloween. But for New York Giants legend Michael Strahan, he is still looking for the person who scared his socks off on the pre-Halloween edition of Fox’s NFL Sunday.

And so, when the Michael Strahan Brand looked back at that incident, one of Strahan’s coworkers made a hilarious confession. “I would have been fired by Michael Strahan,” Erin Brady wrote.

In response, Strahan wrote, “Someone will be,” and tagged his GMA colleague.

But what had actually happened? As the Hall of Fame defensive end was interacting with his co-hosts, Jay Glazer, Julian Edelman, Charles Woodson, and Charissa Thompson on Fox’s NFL Sunday last month, a masked man sneaked onto the set. And what followed was a roar of laughter as Strahan shrank away in horror after being ambushed from behind.

However, that was barely the first time he found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected on-air moment. Earlier in October, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wanted to explore his kicking talent. But during a Fox NFL demonstration, his field goal attempt landed directly into Strahan’s face.

That said, he has also been the mastermind of some hilarious pranks. Back in 2021, he told the entire world he was having some dental work done to close the gap between his front two teeth. But just two days later, he revealed it was all an April Fool’s Day gag.

Moments like these have been a testament to Strahan and his incredible post-football career. After hanging up his boots in 2008, with numerous awards and accolades, he has transitioned into being a household name in American television.

When Michael Strahan pranked Rob Gronkowski on live TV

The incident took place back in September 2024. Longtime cast members Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer decided that the new guy on the block needed some hazing. And as the Cowboys-Bills game took place, they put their prank into action.

They decided to talk about Rich Russo, who was a made-up player. They announced that the Cowboys player was activating the fake Pro Bowl tight end. Strahan was raving about the player, and so were the others. Soon enough, they asked Gronkowski to talk about him. “He has been out for a little bit so he might be a little rusty coming back, but I think they’re going to give him the opportunities, that’s for sure,” Gronkowski said as others controlled their laughter.

To Gronkowski’s credit, he also stated Russo could form a good 1-2 combination at the position alongside Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. He even defended Ferguson when Glazer suggested that Russo’s return could change Ferguson’s role. However, they wanted to give ‘Gronk’ a tough time, and so, Bradshaw tried to push back.

It was only a few minutes later that they revealed Russo was completely made-up, and Gronkowski couldn’t help but laugh and feel a bit of relief. Well, it seems like Strahan has been on both sides of a prank.