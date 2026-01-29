Michael Strahan Uncovers Tough Reality as Travis Kelce Demands Retirement Advice From FOX Broadcaster

Once the Kansas City Chiefs played their final regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, it brought two things: an end to what was a rather questionable season and the start of Travis Kelce’s retirement chatter. Even though the tight end seemed undecided when he spoke to the reporters earlier this month, it seems the words of the former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan on the New Heights podcast might just do the trick.

“Travis, I’m not even going to get into what you’re going to do, but you’re going to be great,” Strahan said. “The one thing that I know, and everybody tries to give everybody advice, and I’m not trying to give you advice here.”

To this, Travis immediately replied: “Oh, I am taking all the advice, Strahan, you know that.”

And so continued the defensive end: “At some point, you never put on another helmet. You never put on another pair of shoulder pads. You never tape your wrist again. It’s final. There is no big three in the NFL. There is no other league.

“So, I realized for me, after 15 years, I’d done everything, and there was no way I was going to cry at a press conference for my retirement, because I knew I put everything I had into it. And as long as you know that, it’s final and you’ll never do it again, then great. That’s how I looked at my career, and everything that came after kind of happened by accident, from working hard and enjoying what I’m doing. And when you’re just having fun, good things seem to happen.”

Kelce is currently 36 years old and contemplating retirement. Incidentally, Michael Strahan was also 36 when he retired from the sport in 2007. Another point to note is that Travis has been with the Chiefs since 2013, the year he largely spent on the club’s injured reserve list. And in the thirteen seasons that he has been with the Chiefs, he has only missed the playoffs twice — once in 2013 and the second time in 2025.

While missing the playoffs only twice is surely impressive, his performance this season has seen a dip. He failed to hit 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season, with only 823 yards and 3 touchdowns. This decline, marked by career-lows in yards per catch and overall production, is tied to aging, injuries, and possibly a shift in focus toward off-field media.

Now, coming to Strahan, he had spent 15 seasons in the NFL, where he missed the postseason nine times. But one thing that stands out for the 54-year-old is that he hung up his boots on a happy note, winning the Super Bowl in his final season.

Beyond the gridiron, Strahan always had the natural charisma and magnetic personality, which helped him find success in broadcasting. Co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Michael was his first broadcasting success, followed by ABC’s Good Morning America, and then came the FOX analyst role.

Given Travis’ charisma and proficiency as a podcast host, he could replicate the same path whenever he chooses to retire. There’s also his relationship with Taylor Swift, which has opened up different opportunities outside football. He has recently acted in two movies — Grotesquerie and Happy Gilmore 2. Moreover, his podcast is among the top ten podcasts in the United States.

While what Strahan has to say is much appreciated, the decision rests on Kelce. He promised that when he decides whether to retire or not, he will do so before free agency begins so the Kansas City Chiefs can start looking for his replacement.

Travis Kelce’s retirement speculation

Travis Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl winner, but finishing his career with another Super Bowl crown, just like Michael Strahan did with the New York Giants, would be a cherry on top. On the January 7 edition of the New Heights podcast, the Chiefs tight end reflected on his future in the league.

“I think right now it’s just finding that answer,” Travis said. “Seeing how the body feels after this game (final regular season game) and when it all settles down.”

As the speculation continues to linger this off-season, the Chiefs’ owner and CEO recently reflected on the TE’s NFL career for the 2026 season, hoping for a resurgence of the Chiefs to the top again.

“Well, as an organization,” Clark Hunt said. “We certainly hope that he will come back.”

Amid the speculation, the 36-year-old is still part of the active team roster of the Kansas City Chiefs, as per the franchise’s official website. He signed a two-year contract in 2024, and it expired at the end of the 2025 season. Hence, he is set to become a free agent unless he returns for one more run.