Michael Strahan Uses Good Morning America to Raise Concern Over HBCU Treatment as NCAA Makes Hall of Fame Decision

For Michael Strahan, one of the biggest honors of his career became something more than a celebration. Fresh off his long-awaited College Football Hall of Fame induction, Strahan used his appearance on Good Morning America to spotlight the struggle HBCU athletes still face for national recognition.

“I just hope that they understand that even when you’re at an HBCU or whatever. It’s still great football player come out of there who hopefully get the recognition a little sooner. But I’m grateful. I’m very grateful,” said Strahan on Good Morning America for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Strahan’s comments underscore a persistent gap in representation. In 2025, he became the first person from Texas Southern ever inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. It highlights how few from HBCUs have reached this stage. Strahan’s long wait mirrors that of other HBCU legends such as Steve McNair, who also spent years fighting for national respect despite historic production.

Despite the delayed recognition, Strahan expressed heartfelt thanks at the ceremony, describing the honor as “big.” His humility speaks to the bittersweet nature of finally receiving such respect nearly three decades after his college career ended.

“Thank you, big honor,” Strahan added. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to be in Vegas last night. But I’m Chris Dishman, who is the current coach of my alma mater, TSU was there to accept the award on my behalf. And I’m honored that he was there and grateful that he also went. I’m grateful for everybody who voted for me.”

This kind of recognition was well-deserved. Strahan’s induction cements a career that transformed football at every level he played. The seven-time Pro Bowler was a wrecking ball as a defensive end at TSU.

Why does Michael Strahan deserve this honor?

Strahan’s NCAA days at Texas Southern were marked by dominance. He led the Southwest Athletic Conference not once, but twice, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors while breaking school records that still stand today.

Remember, this was no ordinary college enrollment. Texas Southern isn’t one of the NCAA’s biggest schools, but Strahan made sure his stats rang loud. By the time he finished, he capped his senior year with 19 sacks, a mark that showed his disruptive impact on the field.

Once drafted 40th overall by the New York Giants in the 1993 NFL Draft, Strahan’s impact only grew. He became one of the Giants’ most feared defenders over 15 seasons, finishing as the Giants’ all-time sack leader.

His pro career only reinforced the point he made on GMA: players from HBCUs can dominate at every level when given the opportunity. His record-setting 22.5 sacks during the 2001 season still tie for the most in NFL history by a single player.

This performance earned him the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and elevated his status to elite. Strahan’s career honors include six All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl XLII championship, and ultimately the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

After his playing days, Strahan smoothly shifted gears. His presence on Fox NFL Sunday as an analyst and co-host duties on ABC’s GMA made him a familiar face beyond football. He’s also built a successful lifestyle brand, Michael Strahan™. He has even expanded into entertainment as a partner with SMAC Entertainment.