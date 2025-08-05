Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Partners With Kim Kardashian’s $4B Brand as Modeling Career Takes Off

The LA studio is calm, with warm light filtering through the blinds. Stylists hum over fabric swatches. Cameras focus. And in the center stands Isabella Strahan, composed, assured, and unmistakably present. Her walk isn’t tentative. Her smile isn’t fleeting. This isn’t a debut; this is a return and at the same time, a start. She has started to create an atmosphere around herself where her name is no longer followed by just ‘Michael Strahan’s daughter.’ Instead, she’s carving her own path, and it’s one photo, one campaign, one moment at a time.

Late in 2023, everything paused. Isabella’s freshman year at USC met sudden medical urgency: a brain tumor diagnosis. What followed was months of treatments, hospital stays, and rediscovering everyday movement. She chronicled it all, not for attention, but to humanize experience and to inspire. “I feel like my story could help someone.” Isabella told GMA, and as it turns out, she was right. Isabella always had an eye for fashion, but she never rushed to chase it. Even as the daughter of one of America’s most visible sports and TV personalities, she avoided the spotlight unless it was on her own terms. That intentional approach is now paying off.

Earlier this year, her natural confidence and thoughtful sense of style made her an ideal fit for Kenneth Cole’s Purpose-Driven Voices campaign, and that direction? It’s now being backed by one of the most influential brands in the world. She broke the massive news herself: Isabella Strahan is now the face of SKIMS, a 4 billion-dollar shapewear and lifestyle brand founded by Kim Kardashian. And not just any line, but The Campus Collection, a capsule made for students and trendsetters alike. Launching on August 7 at 9 a.m. PST, the collection blends SKIMS’ signature second-skin feel with a relaxed, academic edge: hoodies, tanks, sweats, and ribbed knits in earthy tones. Isabella isn’t just wearing the brand, she’s embodying it.

With a set of pictures showing off a co-ord set consisting of a pink check shirt over a tank-top, with pink shorts on, standing as confident as ever alongside her sister Sophia Strahan, Isabella wrote, “A little peek behind the scenes of shoot day with @skims 🤍 The Campus Collection launches 8/7 at 9am PST #skimspartner.” SKIMS has long been strategic about its ambassadors. From icons like Kim Cattrall and Ice Spice to athletes like Alex Morgan, the brand doesn’t just follow trends; it taps into cultural relevance. Isabella fits the mold perfectly. She represents the next generation of consumers: stylish, media-savvy, and authentic. She’s not trying to be everything to everyone; she’s being herself, and in 2025, that’s what resonates most.

She’s not flooding her feed with filtered photos or jumping from brand to brand. She’s choosing partnerships that align with her values, clean, elevated, and intentional. She’s proving that a modeling career doesn’t need to be fast and noisy to be powerful. Alongside Isabella, Sophia has collaborated with SKIMS too. While rocking a checked purple trouser, a hoodie of the same tone, and a white cropped tank-top from the same Campus Collection, she wrote, “Spent the best day on set with @skims 🤍 The Campus Collection launches 8/7 at 9am PST #skimspartner”

But beyond the studio lights and curated Instagram captions, what’s quietly unfolding is something even more compelling. Isabella’s modeling career is no longer an experiment. It’s becoming the real thing.

Isabella Strahan takes full control of her modelling career

With every campaign, every click of the shutter, and every brand aligning itself with her authenticity, Isabella Strahan is stepping into a space where she’s not just featured, she’s leading. Her work with Kenneth Cole earlier this year marked a turning point. The Purpose-Driven Voices campaign wasn’t just another brand slot for a fresh face; it was a statement of alignment between values and visual presence. Isabella didn’t just wear the looks; she helped shape them, selecting the styles herself, and in an exclusive statement, Cole praised Strahan and her resilience, “I am inspired by how Isabella has persevered and overcome her personal illness,” Cole said. “I appreciate her allowing us to help her tell her story as part of our Purposeful Voices campaign.”

“I am alive. Isn’t that a beautiful thing?” Isabella shares in the campaign, echoing a personal mantra she’s carried with her since her high school days. It’s not just a statement, it’s the quiet confidence that now shapes how she approaches every opportunity in front of the camera. In an interview, Michael Strahan himself expressed his pride in seeing Isabella balance college life, advocacy, and her personal growth. For him, no accolade or career highlight compares to witnessing his daughter navigate such challenges with resilience and emerge even stronger from them. He said, “Her strength continues to inspire not just me, but everyone who hears her story.”

So as it stands, Isabella Strahan isn’t just entering the modeling world; she’s shaping it around her own values. With thoughtful campaigns like Kenneth Cole and now a major partnership with Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion SKIMS brand, she’s proving that her rise isn’t a trend, it’s a trajectory. Her presence carries the weight of lived experience, the poise of someone grounded in purpose, and the confidence of a young woman who knows exactly when and how to step forward. Michael Strahan may have earned his stripes in football and television, but his daughter is now building her own legacy. She’s not following anyone’s path. She’s walking her runway.