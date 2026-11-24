Former NFL player Michael Strahan’s message, “No parent should have to hear that their child has cancer,” from his St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital commercials, became painfully personal. In 2023, the former NFL defensive end’s daughter Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, at just 19. The father and daughter navigated Isabella’s condition when she was a freshman at the University of Southern California.

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Isabella, who knows the isolation and fatigue one goes through during such a trial, has now made it her mission to ensure patients younger than her know that they are not alone. “[It] really, really bonds you to people, and just having my dad and my whole family there was something that [you] can’t beat,” she told Healthline in October. Now cancer-free and back at USC, Isabella has gone through a whirlwind of changes, but not without love and support. So it was no surprise when she used her platform to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

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“Isabella Strahan partners with @hyundaiusa and @hyundaihopeonwheels to help raise awareness and support the fight against childhood cancer,” reported SMAC Entertainment, co-owned by her father, on November 23. “Isabella recently spent the day with young warriors, helping them pick out their Warrior Gowns, celebrate their individuality and enjoy a special day together.”

In an Instagram post, Isabella shared bits of her experience of spending long hours at the hospital. As part of her partnership with Hyundai Hope On Wheels, she visited the Children’s Hospital in Orange County to give away “warrior gowns” to children diagnosed with cancer. Their mission is to raise awareness about childhood cancer and raise research funding for better treatment.

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“There are so many different gowns for so many different kids and their personalities, so it’s fun to see which one they are gonna choose,” the 22-year-old shared in the social media post.

Isabella then shared sitting in on tea parties and grills with the kids for their special day with each other. While Isabella is embracing her life after undergoing surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy sessions for medulloblastoma, she is aiming to foster a community for kids who are in similar conditions to hers.

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The Strahans understand the importance of support and connection in tough times. For the former NFL player, his long-time connection with St. Jude Hospital served as a reminder when he needed it the most.

“[That] line that I used to deliver, usually at the end of the commercial…here I am actually filling that line in my life in real time,” the former New York Giants player shared before adding how the hospital helped him in his time of need. “When I needed that family…they were there for me. I’m just appreciative, and I think things come back to you; give out good, good comes back.”

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In 2023, two months into her freshman year, Isabella fell sick. After she began vomiting, experiencing headaches, and balance issues, test reports concluded that she had developed medulloblastoma, a fast-growing cancerous brain tumor located in the cerebellum.

Medulloblastoma typically occurs in children aged 3-9, but adults, like Isabella, can also develop it in their later stages of life. Her treatment involved emergency brain surgery, radiation therapy, and four rounds of chemotherapy, leading to a cancer-free update in July 2024. Since then, she has taken up working out and cooking while picking up her college life from where it left off.