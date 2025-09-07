Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Announces Daughter’s New Career Move Outside the U.S.

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Sophia Strahan, is stepping into a chapter that’s entirely her own. The 20-year-old has already made waves as a model, showing confidence and poise beyond her years in campaigns like Victoria’s Secret PINK’s Campus Collection. She’s also excelled academically, graduating from New York City’s Trinity School in May 2023. Now, she’s preparing for experiences that will challenge her independence and broaden her horizons. Supported by her family but ready to explore the world on her own, Sophia is proving that growing up in the spotlight hasn’t stopped her from charting a path that’s uniquely hers.

Her journey has always been marked by milestones. For instance, after her graduation, Michael Strahan shared his pride on Instagram: “My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️.”

Recently, Sophia embarked on a semester abroad in Madrid, Spain, while her twin sister, Isabella, began college on the opposite coast. Their mother, Jean Muggli Strahan, captured the moment on Instagram: “In Madrid, Spain, settling Sophia in for a semester abroad. Have fun, my sweet girl, but a little bit of studying too.”

Studying abroad is about more than academics. For Sophia, it’s an opportunity to immerse herself in a new culture, grow independently, and take on challenges away from home.

Former Giants DE Michael Strahan has long emphasized family as his anchor, and now he is watching his daughter flourish while maintaining that support: “My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it’s all about family, now more than anything,” he stated in an interview back in 2016.

Her time in Spain marks a significant milestone in self-discovery. Living abroad while managing studies and navigating life independently demonstrates her readiness to forge her own path. This experience blends ambition, learning, and independence from family support.

Michael Strahan’s daughter’s Skims campaign and modeling

Even with academics taking the spotlight, Sophia’s modeling career continues to thrive. Earlier this year, she and Isabella made their debut in Victoria’s Secret PINK’s Campus Collection. The campaign highlighted Sophia’s natural confidence and vibrant energy, signaling her readiness to step into fashion on her own terms.

Now, Sophia has taken another step with Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand, with over $4 billion in net worth. She and Isabella joined the “Campus Collection” campaign, bringing youthful energy to the global brand. Their mother shared a reel of the sisters on Instagram, captioned: “My girls having fun and being beautiful 🩷🩷 #skims.”

Not only her mom, but Sophia also shared her excitement back on August 5th through an IG post: “Spent the best day on set with @skims.”

Truly, this campaign is more than just a modeling opportunity. For Sophia, it’s a chance to grow her professional skills while balancing other responsibilities. From fitting into creative directions to collaborating with a high-profile team, she is learning the demands of professional modeling. The Skims campaign demonstrates her ability to manage multiple ambitions at once.

Truly, Sophia’s path blends education, exploration, and professional growth. From New York to Madrid, from PINK to Skims, she is stepping into adulthood with confidence. She is proving that ambition, independence, and family support can coexist. For Michael and Jean Strahan, seeing her flourish on her own terms is a source of pride and inspiration.

Sophia Strahan may carry a famous last name, but her choices, accomplishments, and courage define who she truly is.