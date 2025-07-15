Michael Strahan’s New Broadcasting Gig Announced Away From FOX as Erin Andrews Gets Another Job

After spending more than a decade at the helm, Michael Strahan has become synonymous with FOX. In February 2025, Strahan co‑anchored a live wedding ceremony on GMA’s Valentine’s Day special, walking the couple down the aisle and surprising them with a honeymoon trip to the Cayman Islands. Just a couple of months later, he playfully rejected a gifted Eagles jersey on air, tossing it aside while quipping “You wish!” a moment that instantly went viral and reinforced his Giants loyalty. And in between, soap icon Susan Lucci drenched Strahan with water three times during a lively segment, creating one of the most splashy moments of GMA history.

Now, that playground is heading to Indianapolis. For the first time, Good Morning America is going on the road for WNBA All-Star weekend on July 19 at 8:30 pm/ET on ABC, broadcasting live from the heart of the action. Not just because it can, but because it must. Executive producer Simone Swink confirmed to Front Office Sports that this marks the show’s first travel broadcast since the launch of their sleek new Hudson Square studio in June 2025. And GMA doesn’t pack its bags lightly. As ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco put it, “When GMA goes somewhere, it’s validating.”

The WNBA All-Star weekend has stopped being just a basketball game. Last year, 3.4 million people tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark square off against Team USA. This year? The spectacle grows louder, flashier, and GMA-level massive. Michael Strahan, who anchors GMA alongside George Stephanopoulos, will join from New York studios. Robin Roberts will be front and center Friday morning, joined by Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter for a special 7:30 a.m. show. Right after? G-Eazy and BIA are lighting up the stage with live performances.

The lineup of guests underscores just how big this weekend has become. WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, and, possibly, Caitlin Clark are all expected to participate in live interviews. GMA is flying in a crew of 30. ESPN will handle the skills challenge on Friday night. And ABC? They’ve locked in primetime Saturday coverage for the third consecutive year, a broadcast priority that used to be unthinkable for women’s hoops.

Strahan stepping into WNBA All-Star coverage is a signal that women’s sports are no longer the other conversation. In 2021, WNBA All-Star averaged 481,000 viewers. A year later? It jumped by half a million. By 2023, it had reached 850,000, its highest level in 16 years. Then Caitlin Clark showed up. And the whole ceiling cracked open. The 2024 edition drew 3.4 million viewers, per ESPN. It was a cultural shift. And now that GMA is throwing its massive spotlight on it, the league’s rise feels unstoppable. Strahan’s presence doesn’t just bring familiarity, it brings NFL-level attention. It brings Madison Avenue.

This weekend’s coverage is a crown jewel for GMA’s 50th year, but the bigger story is how that crown fits now. Swink said it herself, “We’re trying to find different ways to celebrate, reminding people where we come from and where we’re going.” And it includes Michael Strahan quietly, and maybe unknowingly, becoming a face of women’s sports on network television.

Michael Strahan’s colleague moves from the sidelines to spotlight

Speaking of woman power, there was a time when Erin Andrews would command the postgame sidelines with grace and steel. Her FOX colleague, Michael Strahan, would anchor the gridiron breakdowns on NFL on FOX. While the Giants legend has since spread his wings on Good Morning America, Andrews has been plotting a different kind of prime-time play. And now, she’s about to make her biggest leap yet, this time, holding the mic center stage, not courtside.

FOX has just dropped a game-changing reveal, literally. Their upcoming competition show 99 to Beat, co-hosted by Andrews and the ever-animated Ken Jeong, has upped its stakes in a jaw-dropping way. What was once a solid $100,000 top prize? It’s now a full-blown, no-joke, $1 million pot. Variety was first to report the news, along with a sneak peek of the chaos-fueled format that drops Wednesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET, right after Rob Lowe returns with The Floor.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVII-Fox Sports Media Day Feb 7, 2023 Phoenix, AZ, USA Erin Andrews at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Phoenix Phoenix Convention Center Arizona United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20230206_ojr_al2_022

The premise? Brutally simple. 100 contestants. Ridiculous, eye-catching games. And only one rule: don’t finish last. For Andrews, this isn’t just another hosting gig; it’s her first major pivot from reporting to front-and-center entertainment. However, anyone who has followed her career knows that this move was always coming. The on-field reporting? That was just her highlight reel warm-up. She’s got the cadence, the confidence, the credibility, and after years of anchoring Dancing with the Stars and redefining sideline presence in male-dominated broadcasts, she’s finally where she belongs, at the top of the call sheet.

What’s striking here isn’t just the concept, it’s how perfectly timed it is. As Michael Strahan broadens his morning empire with GMA and now the WNBA All-Star Weekend live broadcast, Andrews is flipping the script in prime time. And while they may no longer share a time slot or a camera angle, their FOX DNA still runs parallel.