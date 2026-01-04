brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Michael Strahan’s Salty Response to Myles Garrett Breaking His Sack Record Before Sending Strong Message to Browns DE

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 4, 2026 | 6:22 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Michael Strahan’s Salty Response to Myles Garrett Breaking His Sack Record Before Sending Strong Message to Browns DE

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 4, 2026 | 6:22 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Getty

feature-image

Getty

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett created history by registering his 23rd sack of the year to break the single-season record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt. After this astronomical feat, the New York Giants legend jokingly shared a salty remark as he was asked about Garrett after the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-118.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, I hold a record for the 16-game season,” Strahan said on FOX Sports. “They hold the records for the 17-game season as the way it works out. Look, you can’t compare records from 12-game seasons to 16-17-game seasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, immediately after these remarks, Michael Strahan was quick to praise Myles Garrett by explaining why this achievement is far more special and painstakingly more difficult for the 30-year-old.

“The fact that this young man is amazing,” Strahan said. “Absolutely amazing, and I know that he has so many more sacks worth left, as he is 30-years-old. I think he’s just getting going. He’s just finding his stride, and you don’t know how hard it is to do that on a team that isn’t always in the lead, a team that isn’t always competitive. I think that is the most amazing thing about it. He’s done it on a team where he’s the focus.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved