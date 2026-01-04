Michael Strahan’s Salty Response to Myles Garrett Breaking His Sack Record Before Sending Strong Message to Browns DE

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett created history by registering his 23rd sack of the year to break the single-season record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt. After this astronomical feat, the New York Giants legend jokingly shared a salty remark as he was asked about Garrett after the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-118.

“I mean, I hold a record for the 16-game season,” Strahan said on FOX Sports. “They hold the records for the 17-game season as the way it works out. Look, you can’t compare records from 12-game seasons to 16-17-game seasons.”

However, immediately after these remarks, Michael Strahan was quick to praise Myles Garrett by explaining why this achievement is far more special and painstakingly more difficult for the 30-year-old.

“The fact that this young man is amazing,” Strahan said. “Absolutely amazing, and I know that he has so many more sacks worth left, as he is 30-years-old. I think he’s just getting going. He’s just finding his stride, and you don’t know how hard it is to do that on a team that isn’t always in the lead, a team that isn’t always competitive. I think that is the most amazing thing about it. He’s done it on a team where he’s the focus.”

