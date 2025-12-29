Michael Vick Gets Honest on Following Philip Rivers’ Path Back to NFL After Drawing Inspiration From Colts QB

Essentials Inside The Story Vick inspired by Rivers return but ruled out his own comeback

Rivers unretired to start for Colts after Daniel Jones injury

Vick shifts focus to rebuilding Norfolk State after difficult first season

Michael Vick can’t stop thinking about Philip Rivers throwing a football again. The 45-year-old Norfolk State head coach watched the 44-year-old Rivers unretire and take the field for the Indianapolis Colts, marking Rivers’ first start in nearly five years. This even inspired Vick to talk about his own comeback to the NFL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Philip Rivers, first of all, I’m proud of you,” Vick said on NFL on FOX. “You inspired me. I got the family in the backyard. I’m warming up. I got the wifey on the go. Little Michael got the out route, Jada got the in-cut man. I’m coming back, man. Philip Rivers, you inspired me.”

When asked about whether he was being serious, Vick was quick to clarify his position. He explained that he was “just joking” and went on to talk about how he truly felt about Rivers’ comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so proud of Philip, man,” Vick explained. “To be able to come off the couch like you said, and be able to deliver for this team in moments. You know, it looked like he was just reliving his dream again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What makes Rivers’ return remarkable is the gap he bridged. The Colts’ starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in early December, forcing Indianapolis to look for options. Philip Rivers, who had retired after the 2020 season, answered the call. The Colts worked him out, signed him to the practice squad, and moved him to the active roster on December 13 in about a week. Rivers then went on to start versus Seattle on December 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Rivers’ game has always aged well because it lived through his arm. Ranking top ten all-time with nearly 64,000 passing yards, his value was built on pocket command, not movement. That is where the contrast with Michael Vick sharpens. Even at his peak, Vick’s dominance flowed through his legs, ranking second all-time with 6,109 rushing yards at 42.7 per game. Unretiring at 45 would punish that style, while Rivers, even in a brief comeback, could afford negative rushing yards and still function.

That contrast is why Vick’s inspiration stopped at admiration, not imitation. His evolution has already happened, just off the field rather than under center. While Rivers found one more chapter through his arm, Vick’s next challenge is unfolding on the sideline, where he recently concluded his first year coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Michael Vick opens up about struggles with his new coaching role

Michael Vick’s first season at Norfolk State has been more about groundwork than wins. What was billed as a transformational hire turned into a 1–11 campaign, marked by a ten-game losing streak, discipline issues, and bottom-tier MEAC rankings on both sides of the ball. Yet beneath the losses, Vick has treated Year 1 as a foundation-setting exercise rather than a final verdict.

The Spartans struggled in the MEAC, but the spotlight around the program grew instantly. Attendance rose, national attention followed, and Norfolk State suddenly mattered beyond the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been in the situation that I’m in now and, you know, going through the season, but obviously looking at the future, you know, I just see all the positives,” Vick said. “Obviously, a lot of tough losses, but learned a lot, you know, along the way.”

For Michael Vick, the Rivers comeback was never really about pads or playbooks. It was a reminder of longevity, reinvention, and finding purpose when the spotlight shifts. At Norfolk State, Vick is not chasing highlight reels anymore. He is chasing structure, culture, and a future that outlasts one difficult season.