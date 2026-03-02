Middle East War Could Force Relocation of Tom Brady-Led Fanatics Flag Football Event in Saudi Arabia

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Dec 14, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251214_rgo_al2_060

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Dec 14, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251214_rgo_al2_060

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady's highly anticipated return to the field is suddenly facing uncertainty

The event feels far too massive to scrap due to one big reason

Time is running out and security concerns are mounting

While NFL legend Tom Brady is preparing to return to the field for the Fanatics Flag Football event, rising tensions in the Middle East could derail those plans. The NFL announced last year that the Fanatics Flag Football event would take place on March 21, 2026, in Saudi Arabia. But recently, while the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, war broke out as Iran retaliated with attacks on Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia. In light of these events in the Middle East, relocation appears increasingly likely for the Brady-led Fanatics event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In less than three weeks, the Fanatics Football Classic is scheduled to be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It undoubtedly will not proceed on March 21. The only alternatives are postponement or relocation. Given that the game lands during the limited downtime for the NFL players who have agreed to participate, moving the site of the event seems to be the only option,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported recently in an article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canceling the event does not seem realistic, as the NFL has invested heavily in expanding its global footprint with this tournament. Excitement has also been building among fans to see Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, playing in a first-of-its-kind round-robin tournament featuring three teams.

The star power alone makes this thing almost impossible to ignore. CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., and even Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski are lighting up the field. Then add coaches like Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan, and Sean Payton leading the teams, and suddenly it feels bigger than just a game. Organizers aren’t stopping there, either. They’re bringing in athletes from other sports, including celebrities – all of it under the Fanatics umbrella. The goal is simple: make flag football impossible to overlook, and with this kind of lineup, they just might.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It felt like the perfect time for me to hit the field again and get my competitive juices flowing,” Tom Brady said last year while talking about the Fanatics Flag Football event.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Tom Brady has never approached competition casually, and he has made that clear again with flag football. On a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Brady even described the Fanatics Flag Football game with NFL playoff-level intensity.

“Honestly, this is like real football,” Tom Brady said while talking about how the event will be in comparison to the Pro Bowl. “This is real competition. It’s gonna be way better than that. I’m glad you’re gonna be there, and I’m glad you’re finally gonna participate in, like, a competition that matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While organizers had scheduled the Fanatics Flag Football tournament to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh as a part of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season festivities, it was set to become a global showcase for flag football. Tom Brady even partnered with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, to stage the Fanatics Flag Football event. Now, however, escalating conflict in the Middle East region has clouded those plans for the Brady-led event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where will Tom Brady’s Fanatics Flag Football event be relocated to?

While the humanitarian toll of the conflict in the Middle East far outweighs any sporting inconvenience, the sports world is already feeling ripple effects. Major events across the region, like the upcoming F1 races, also face uncertainty. But Mike Florio believes a decision regarding the Fanatics Flag Football event will come soon, with the possibility of moving the tournament much closer to home.

“Look for quick decisions to be made,” Mike Florio reported in his recent article. “The tournament is 20 days away. Our guess is that it will happen, in a place far closer to L.A. than Riyadh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A relocation of the Tom Brady-led event to the United States would make logistical sense, especially given player availability and security considerations. Los Angeles, with its infrastructure and ties to the 2028 Olympics, could emerge as the ideal alternative venue for the Fanatics event this month. Flag football is also set to debut as a sport at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and NFL teams have already voted to allow their players to participate in it. Brady has also embraced that momentum and appears eager to help elevate the global profile of flag football.

“I’ve always admired the power of flag football, the fastest-growing sport in the world, and how it connects fans of all ages,” Tom Brady said last year. “I want to help continue the global movement and momentum that our game is having.”

The NFL’s International Series is also set to push the league across four continents, with the 2026 season featuring a record nine international NFL games. Ultimately, the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football event represents another ambitious step in the NFL’s globalization effort for football.