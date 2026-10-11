Mike Tomlin’s Wife Sends Strong Message on Steelers Ties After Husband’s Departure

Mike Tomlin‘s departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers marked the end of an era after 19 seasons, but his family’s connection to the franchise is far from over. While the former head coach stepped away from the sidelines, his wife made it clear that their relationship with Pittsburgh is rooted in more than football.

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Kiya Tomlin took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest fashion project, one that carried special significance after her husband’s exit. The fashion designer and entrepreneur revealed her Terrible Towel Dress, a piece inspired by one of the most recognizable symbols in Steelers history.

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Alongside the design, she also wrote a heartfelt message for the franchise and the city they called home for nearly two decades.

Kiya Tomlin captioned an Instagram post, “After 19 wonderful years co-chairing the Steelers Fashion Show with my friend, Mrs. Greta Rooney, designing the Terrible Towel Dress this year feels especially meaningful. Although our relationship with the Steelers looks a little different, Pittsburgh will always be home in our hearts, and I know we’ll always be part of the Steelers family. I’m so grateful to @gretakro to have had another opportunity to bring a little fashion to this iconic Pittsburgh tradition.”

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Kiya’s words offer a glimpse into her relationship with the Steelers, suggesting that Mike’s exit has not ended the bonds they built over the years. She also expressed gratitude to Greta Rooney, wife of Steelers president Art Rooney II, for another chance to contribute to the franchise’s longstanding fashion tradition.

The Steelers’ annual fashion show, known as Steelers Style, brings together players, families, and members of the organization while raising money for charitable causes. Kiya’s involvement has been a longstanding part of the event, making this year’s creation especially meaningful as the family adjusts to life beyond Mike’s coaching era.

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Her continued participation also shows the relationship she has maintained with the Rooney family, even after her husband’s decision to step back.

Mike Tomlin announced his decision to step down on January 13, 2026. His tenure included a Super Bowl XLIII victory, eight AFC North titles, and 13 playoff appearances. He also became known for his rare achievement of never finishing a season with a losing record.

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His departure followed a 30-6 playoff loss to the Houston Texans, ending a coaching run that began in 2007. Currently, he is a studio analyst for NBC Sports on Football Night in America.

For his wife, however, Pittsburgh represents far more than her husband’s professional accomplishments. It is the city where their family spent time building relationships, pursuing careers, and becoming part of the community.