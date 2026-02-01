Mike Vrabel Gets Crucial Update on Patriots Coach Battling Cancer Before Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots‘ biggest victory this season didn’t take place on the field. As they prepare for their 12th Super Bowl appearance, they’re celebrating the triumphant return of a coach who just won his battle with cancer. He is also set to travel to Santa Clara with Mike Vrabel and the entire team.

“Great News: Patriots DC Terrell Williams, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer back in September, has announced he is cancer-free,” insider Dov Kleiman reported on X. “Excellent news for Williams and his family.”

The defensive coordinator himself stepped forward to share the update and expressed hope of adding value to the team’s preparations for Super Bowl LX.

“All of the doctors, all of the nurses at Mass General, and everyone that’s taken blood samples, all the people there, they’re so important and good at what they do,” Williams told Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “I appreciate those guys. And I appreciate this organization and the people of New England. When I say that, I mean it. I’m just shocked at how kind the people are up here. And it’s been unbelievable. Hopefully, we can bring a smile to their faces on Sunday.”

Williams’ fight against cancer was tough, but Vrabel was a constant source of support to the defensive coordinator. He initially shared the diagnosis news with the media, offering a positive update, during a conference call back in 2025. The head coach revealed that Williams was consulting specialists and intended to begin treatment as soon as possible.

About four months later, Vrabel was again the first to share the good news of Williams’ recovery with the team. He did so before the team meeting in the week leading up to the game against the Houston Texans.

Williams had joined the Patriots in January last year after coming over from the Detroit Lions. Before arriving in New England, Williams had worked closely with Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff. He served as the defensive line coach and also as assistant head coach in 2023.

While Williams focused on his recovery, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr stepped in as the interim. Vrabel also noted that the defensive coordinator still tried to be around the team when he could. While Williams’ presence at the Super Bowl is now confirmed, the excitement was clearly visible among the team.

Patriots locker room is in great spirits following Terrell Williams’ healthy return

Mike Vrabel quickly shared the good news with the team earlier in January. The powerful responses that came soon after made it clear that this meant a lot to the players. It started with linebacker Christian Elliss, who expressed how Williams was so much more than a team coach.

“It means everything,” Elliss told Callahan. “He’s a great coach, he’s a great man. He’s been one of my biggest supporters all year.”

Defensive tackle Milton Williams echoed similar sentiments, saying it was difficult to watch the 51-year-old go through such a tough time, but the player kept his faith in God, and “he’s blessed to be out of that situation.”

“Him coming back, it’s big for our team to continue to play hard for him and play hard for each other,” Williams said.

The Patriots’ defense has been dominant in the playoffs, surrendering just 26 points in three games while allowing only 3.3 yards per play, recording eight takeaways and one defensive touchdown.

And with Williams back on the sideline, the Patriots can now travel to Santa Clara with stronger hope as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks and win the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy.