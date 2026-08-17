“Missing My Man”: Chad Johnson’s Estranged Fiancée Sends Cryptic Message 2 Years After Bitter Breakup

Back in 2020, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and Sharelle Rosado turned an online conversation into one of football’s most visible romances. Years after stepping into that spotlight, Rosado stirred up that history with just three words.

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“Missing my man… 😌,” Rosado posted on X, prompting a cascade of comments asking whether this post was for Johnson.

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Rosado slid into Johnson’s Instagram DMs in 2020. The couple got engaged in January 2023, following the birth of their daughter, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula, the year before. Johnson had proposed to her in Miami with a seven-and-a-half carat ring, and Rosado told PEOPLE at the time she was “so emotional” because he’d always told her he’d marry her.

But the engagement didn’t survive what she found on his phone. On the Reality with the King podcast in January 2025, Rosado revealed she found “women everywhere.” So, in October 2024, she broke off the relationship, posting on X, “He is a free man, ladies.”

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Imago August 10, 2012: Chad Johnson 85 of Miami warms up before the NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens FL. The Buccaneers defeated the Dolphins 20-7. NFL American Football Herren USA Buccaneers vs Dolphins AUG 10 – ZUMAcd5

At one point, Rosado even faced accusations that their whole relationship was a PR stunt for the W.A.G.s to Riches show on Netflix. But speaking to the New York Post earlier this year, Rosado shut that narrative.

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“If it was just PR, then we wouldn’t have a child together, I mean, make it make sense,” Rosado told The Post. “I think some people just speculate and assume, or wish their situations were different and wish they had their situation the same as ours at times. But people are going to speculate. At the end of the day, we know what we have; we know what we created. If we’re together or not, we’re going to support each other.”

That denial matters even more because Rosado hasn’t actually closed the door on Chad Johnson. On the Reality with the King podcast, when asked if she’d reconnect with Johnson, she said, “Later… we’ll see,” adding that after they “clear the slate with everything, I would be open to going on a date with him and we go from there.” A post like “missing my man” is consistent with what she’s already told two separate outlets.

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Johnson, meanwhile, has moved on. In June 2025, he posted a photo with a new partner in matching emerald green, captioned with France’s flag, then followed with “Bong Sraloang Oun…” – ‘I love you’ in Khmer.

It’s still unclear whether Sharelle Rosado is hinting at a reunion with Chad Johnson, or if her post on social media is about someone else entirely. But that cryptic post has already caused a stir in the comments section and the NFL community, to boot.