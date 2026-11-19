Settling for less is never an option for football coaches, but Philip Rivers took a lower paycheck with a lot of positivity.

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“I think it’s fair, you know,” Philip Rivers said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I think it’s fair. I think that’s the one thing about it: that it’s a true statement. You know, it’s the first time coaching in college football. And so, more than fair. And for me, I’ve always thought, hey, you earn it. You know, it’s merit-based. You go out there and earn it with a team. Because again, it’s not all about one guy, and we know that.

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“But that wasn’t a factor for me. Thankfully, I was able to have a long playing career that allowed me not to say, “Here’s the biggest factor. If we can get the money right, I’ll do that.” It just wasn’t a huge factor, but I certainly want to be fair, right? We want to be competitive and fair, and it certainly is.”

Philip Rivers will receive $3.25 million for five years in his first year as NC State’s head coach. This makes him one of the lowest-paid coaches in the Power 4 conferences.

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He will earn $2.43 million as his base salary and $812,500 in additional payments.

Comparing his salary to other lower-paid coaches, he is on the list along with Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield and Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris, who earn $3.8 million each; West Virginia’s Rich Rodriguez makes $3.6 million, and Iowa State’s Jimmy Rogers earns $3 million.

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Rivers will earn less in 2027 than he did during any of his 17 full seasons as an NFL player. He briefly returned to the NFL in 2025 and played three games, earning $278,889 for the Colts.

One of the main reasons behind this move is Rivers ‘ inexperience as a college football coach. He spent the last six seasons coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

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He has 25 years of experience as a player and also had a solid NFL career.

During his 18-season NFL career, Philip Rivers played 247 games and recorded 134 wins and 109 losses as a starting quarterback. He completed 64.9% of his passes for 63,984 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. He also threw 425 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.

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Plus, he has also interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ head-coaching job in January, but he still lacks experience.

What’s interesting is that former NC State head coach Dave Doeren was earning $6.375 million in 2026 before bonuses, before he was fired in October. On top of that, he also received almost $10 million as a buyout. This already drains their finances.

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This makes Rivers’ starting salary about half of what Doeren was earning.

NC State’s investment in its football program has also become a concern as the team lacks the finances needed to run the program.

“For this program to become what is wanted and expected, the resources need to match the expectations,” Doeren told the media after getting fired from NC State. “That is the reality in college sports. I hope, for NC State, that this commitment to football happens.”

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And he wasn’t lying. The university spent $38 million on its football program during the 2025 financial year. That was the third-lowest spending among public schools in the ACC.

Now, it will be interesting to see what changes Rivers will bring to NC State next season. And whether the team qualifies for the Bowl or not, as right now the team is standing at 4-6.