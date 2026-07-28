“My Cousin”: NFL Legend Chad Johnson Claims Ancestral Connection to Son Heung-min Through DNA

No one would ever imagine former wide receiver Chad Johnson and Son Heung-min to ever be on the same family tree. After years of claiming the South Korean soccer star as his distant cousin, Johnson finally met him recently. And hours later, the former NFL wide receiver doubled down on his claim by sharing DNA results.

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“One of my favorite moments in life happened today meeting not only one of my favorite players but my cousin @hm_son7. I know many don’t believe me, but it’s been confirmed, as you can see in Ancestry Tree in the 3rd slide,” Johnson captioned an Instagram post.

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Chad Johnson and Son Heung-Min are poles apart based on their birthplace and ethnicity. The NFL legend was born in Miami, Florida, and is an African-American of Bahamian heritage. Meanwhile, Son was born in Chuncheon, South Korea, and is of Korean ethnicity. Yet time and again, the former Cincinnati Bengals WR claimed to have family ties with the South Korean soccer icon.

The DNA report shared by Chad Johnson revealed that they are 5th or 6th cousins, sharing ancestors 6-8 generations back around the 1700s. But even before the report became public, Johnson always claimed there was a family connection.

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“I’m so happy for my lil cousin,” Johnson wrote on X in August 2025 when Son signed for a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise.

Son joined LAFC in a $26 million transfer from Tottenham, relocating to Los Angeles, ahead of the 2026 MLS season (starting July 31). Johnson, who recently had an opportunity to meet Son, the South Korean soccer icon, posted on X,

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“I get to meet my cousin Heung-Min Son tomorrow & interview him on @TheLateRunShow in Charlotte,” wrote Johnson on X on Monday.

After the meeting, the NFL legend rounded up his thoughts and doubled down on his ancestral connection with the LAFC left-winger. Son has not publicly commented on the connection, though, leaving Johnson’s claim unverified by the other party.