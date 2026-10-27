“My Entire Family Could’ve Been Killed”: Terry Bradshaw Reveals How Far He’d Go to Keep Playing Football

For Terry Bradshaw, football was more than a career. Even when personal struggles left him overwhelmed, stepping onto the field gave the Pittsburgh Steelers legend a sense of relief that he could not find elsewhere. The four-time Super Bowl champion has now revealed just how powerful that escape was, recalling a moment when he broke down in tears during a game.

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Bradshaw also explained that his battle with depression began during college and followed him into the NFL. At the time, he did not understand what he was experiencing. Difficult moments made his sadness worse, but football remained the one place where he felt free from it.

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“I got sacked right before halftime. And when I’m on the field playing, my entire family could’ve been killed in a plane crash, and I could have played,” Bradshaw said on the 10% Happier with Dan Harris podcast. “Because that’s where I found my happy place.”

The incident Bradshaw is referring to may have happened in the 1960s or 1970s, but details about it are not available online. This is reportedly the first time he has shared the plane crash incident publicly. One possible connection is a plane crash that occurred shortly after Bradshaw and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Colts in a playoff game at Baltimore Memorial Stadium.

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A small, two-seat Cessna crashed into the stadium’s empty upper deck after the game had ended, and no one was injured. It is possible that Bradshaw’s family was at the stadium that day, which could explain his reference to them being in danger while he was playing. However, this connection remains unconfirmed.

Besides that, Terry Bradshaw has also been linked to another story about helping passengers get off a flight from Texas to Pittsburgh.

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In 2025, reports claimed the plane’s door remained stuck for nearly 30 minutes after landing at Pittsburgh International Airport, with Bradshaw allegedly using his strength to open it. The pilot reportedly thanked a passenger for helping free everyone, leading some on board to believe he was referring to the NFL Hall of Famer.

However, Bradshaw’s team later clarified to KDKA-TV that while he was on the flight, he remained seated and waited for maintenance to arrive.

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While describing his depression and challenges, Bradshaw said that in one of his games he was sacked shortly before halftime, and as the break began, he suddenly started sobbing on the field. Medical staff initially believed he might be injured because he could not get up.

Instead, the quarterback was overwhelmed by emotions he had struggled to process. Team trainer Ralph Berlin and the medical staff stayed beside him, allowing him to take the time he needed.

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“I just sat there, trying to get it together, but it just emptied. It just emptied on me,” Bradshaw recalled, describing how years of hurt and pain seemed to surface at once.

The fans eventually cheered when he got back up, believing he had survived an injury. They did not know what had really happened. Bradshaw said he had never shared the story publicly before the podcast conversation.

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The moment also helps explain his extraordinary connection to the sport. Across 14 NFL seasons, Bradshaw completed 2,025 passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns. He led Pittsburgh to four Super Bowl titles between 1974 and 1979, won Super Bowl MVP honors twice and was named NFL MVP in 1978. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Yet football was not always his priority. Bradshaw recalled that when his father died, he stepped away from FOX’s pregame show because his mother and family needed him.

“I wasn’t going to do a Super Bowl. Somebody else can take my place, and somebody else can present the trophy, but I’m here for my family,” he said.

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Now 78, Bradshaw has spoken about how depression can return even when life seems fine. His wife, Tammy, helps him recognize those moments by calling them “Roy.” When she notices him struggling, she asks if Roy is visiting and encourages him to talk.

Football gave Bradshaw purpose and relief, but he was also dealing with pain that he never realized. His story shows how both experiences shaped his life.