“My Idol & Hero”: Tom Brady Pens Emotional Message for Dad After Special Father’s Day Getaway

Even after seven Super Bowl rings and a legendary NFL career, Tom Brady still looks up to one person above all, his father. Following a Father’s Day getaway to Ireland last weekend, the football icon shared a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude towards his 82-year-old father, who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

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“These pictures are worth 1000 words and even more memories,” Brady wrote in the post. “It’s hard to describe how special this trip to Ireland was with my idol and hero, my dad. It didn’t take much convincing to head to Ireland to play some of the best golf courses in the world. But to be on the course with my dad on Father’s Day was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

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The father-son duo celebrated Father’s Day by playing a round of golf at The Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland. In addition to spending Father’s Day basking in the sunshine at Adare Manor, the duo traveled the island to play other iconic links courses, including Royal County Down Golf Club and Portmarnock Golf Club.

Now, the trip to Ireland to celebrate Father’s Day wasn’t random. The country holds a deep sentimental connection with the NFL legend and his family. Notably, Brady’s paternal lineage is entirely Irish. During the mid 1800s, his great-great-grandfather, John Brady, fled the potato blight in Milltown, County Cavan, and moved to Boston.

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John worked as a laborer there. Then, he eventually met and married Bridget Bailey, another famine refugee. The couple raised a family in South Boston before moving west to San Francisco prior to the American Civil War, eventually settling there.

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“Returning to Ireland was special in its own right, and the incredible hospitality and kindness of the Irish people will always hold a place in my family’s heart. I’m beyond blessed to create memories like these,” Brady added.

Brady has publicly credited his father as his ultimate role model, hero, and the foundational anchor behind his mental toughness and success. From training his son at backyard practices to flying out to Michigan to support him whenever Brady felt like quitting in his collegiate career, Brady Sr. stood as a pillar with the NFL legend.

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“There are very few people that have seen you through every part of your journey life – your immediate family,” Brady said in 2024. “My dad was my hero. He was someone I looked up to every single day of my life. Someone I always tried to be like.”

After representing the University of Michigan for four seasons, Brady entered the NFL through the New England Patriots. But who knew a 199th draft pick would turn out to become arguably the greatest player in the league’s history. Brady’s career spanned 23 seasons, representing the Patriots and the Buccaneers. But his achievements are what make his stint stand out as legendary.

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7× Super Bowl Champion, 10× Super Bowl Appearances (The most by any player), 19× Division Titles (The most by any starting quarterback), and 2× Conference Champion (The only QB to win a Super Bowl in both the AFC and NFC) are just some of the records of his career.

After a glorious career where he achieved everything in the league, Brady retired in February 2023. For Brady and his family, that was an emotional moment.

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“It’s maybe a little bit more emotional than I was prepared for,” said Brady Sr. “Kind of caught off guard today because of Tommy’s announcement this morning that he’s hanging up his cleats. As parents, you don’t like to see them having to battle. But tough times don’t last, tough people do. I’m just honored, honored to be his dad. And happy as could be to be able to walk the journey with him.”

It’s been years now, and Tom Brady now stands as a lead analyst for Fox Sports. And amid that, he is comfortably managing to spend time with his family.