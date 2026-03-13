“Nah, We’re Good”: Robert Kraft Rejected Tom Brady’s Patriots Ownership Bid, Says Jason Whitlock

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady reportedly irate after Robert Kraft allegedly denied his request

After a failed deal in Foxborough, Brady purchased a 5% stake in Las Vegas

Brady refused to root for New England in Super Bowl LX

17 AFC Championship titles, and six Super Bowls across two decades. Tom Brady gave the New England Patriots everything he had as their quarterback. But what does a man do when the team he built a dynasty for says he’s not worth the investment? That’s the slow-burn question defining the unraveling between Brady and the Pats, reportedly hitting its biggest chapter yet: a rejected ownership bid.

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“Tom Brady is irate,” Jason Whitlock said on the Fearless podcast. “He wanted ownership, and Bob [Robert] Kraft was like, ‘Nah, we’re good.’ And Tom Brady’s got some animus over that.”

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According to Whitlock, when Tom Brady came calling for a meaningful ownership stake, Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s denial was immediate. The franchise Brady carried for 20 seasons apparently wasn’t offering him a real seat at the table.

What’s more is that back in the day, Brady had agreed to contract restructures to help with cap space, and also played on a discounted contract. Talking about this with Whitlock, Danny Kanell offered a theory that reframes Brady’s entire financial sacrifice.

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“He was always playing on discount,” Kanell said. “It is crazy to think that Robert Kraft said, one day, ‘You take care of me, I’ll take care of you.’ Brady thought, ‘I played at a discount for you guys. You guys will take care of me.’ Then, when he went to go cash in on that offer, it was completely off the table.”

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For those discounted deals, the public cover was always Gisele Bundchen. Brady’s then-wife was the world’s highest-paid supermodel, and that supposedly meant he didn’t need top dollar. But Kanell called that out on the show.

“The public thing was, ‘Oh, his wife’s a supermodel. He can take a discount,’” Kanell said. “I always thought that was a total sham as well. The reason you would take a discount is because you had a deal to become an owner.”

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But there was no deal. Towards the end of his Patriots tenure, Brady’s tensions with head coach Bill Belichick were well documented. After building a dynasty together, the coach and the quarterback could no longer see the game the same way. Jason Whitlock believes Robert Kraft may have tried to defuse the tensions by hinting at an ownership deal for Brady. But ultimately, Kraft went a different way.

“He feels like, ‘Bill Belichick did me wrong. He wanted me out of there at the end,’” Whitlock said. “And then even Robert Kraft, who was probably [like], ‘Tom, I really don’t want to do this,’ or ‘I’m on your side, Bill’s wrong,’… And then when push came to shove, Robert Kraft [was] like, ‘Nah man, I got my own kid, and we’re not giving you anything of significance.’”

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So when Tom Brady pursued ownership, it wasn’t in Foxborough. In 2023, Brady agreed to buy a 5% minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL owners unanimously approved the deal in October 2024, with Brady and partner Tom Wagner paying $220 million combined for roughly 10%. Kraft, meanwhile, sold an 8% Patriots stake in September 2025 at a $9 billion valuation.

“I could see him feeling like, ‘Hey, you guys owe me,’” Whitlock added. “And Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan Kraft was like, ‘Well, we’ll give you 1% of the team.’ And Tom’s like, ‘Oh, you’re going to treat me like Serena Williams or one of these rappers, Jay-Z or whatever. I’m out here risking my life for you.’”

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Whether that promise was ever baked into Brady’s below-market deals is a question only Brady, Kraft, or Don Yee (Brady’s agent who negotiated these deals) can answer. But since acquiring his Raiders ownership, Brady’s NFL trajectory has pivoted sharply away from the franchise that made him the GOAT. And the fanbase has been growing noticeably impatient with him.

A fracture in bronze

The rift appeared no longer theoretical when Tom Brady’s actions as a Raiders minority owner kept piling up. He backed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the MVP race instead of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Brady also went neutral in Super Bowl LX, saying he doesn’t “have a dog in the fight” between the Pats and the Seattle Seahawks. And then came the biggest move.

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Reports claim Brady notably blocked the Raiders’ 5x Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby’s trade to New England. Crosby was traded to the Ravens for two first-round picks before a failed physical nixed the deal. For Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, that was the final straw.

“It’s starting to sound like a broken record here where Tom Brady is slighting the New England Patriots,” Portnoy admitted.

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Portnoy then called for Brady’s 17-foot, six-ton bronze statue, unveiled at Patriot Place Plaza last year, to be torn down.

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“It’s not an accident. We just put a statue of the guy. I say tear it down,” Portnoy said. “Thank you for your Super Bowls. You’re just a guy. Go play your flag football game. Go be in a million different ads. But I don’t need you in my life anymore, and you don’t need us.”

Even former Patriots offensive lineman Damien Woody echoed the frustration on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, calling Brady’s neutrality “ludicrous”, especially since Robert Kraft had commissioned that very statue.

Brady’s relationship with New England no longer looks like a complicated divorce; it looks like a deliberate exit. The bronze statue stays. But perhaps the bond is long gone.