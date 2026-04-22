NBC Set to Demote Veteran Analyst From Football Night in America After Signing Mike Tomlin – Report

Essentials Inside The Story After four months hiatus, former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will join NBC as an analyst.

He will be a part of the panel in Football Night in America.

This could mean a veteran sports analyst might get demoted or lose his role after Tomlin's arrival.

Four months since stepping down as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin is now pivoting towards broadcasting. He will soon join NBC which might lead to a significant demotion for a veteran sports analyst. Tomlin spent 18 seasons as the Steelers’ head coach and never had a losing season. While there are countless rumors about what’s next for Tomlin, this could be a bad news for an NBC and ESPN veteran.

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“Awful Announcing has learned that Matthew Berry is unlikely to return to Football Night in America next season,” Sam Neumann reported.

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Veteran analyst Matthew Berry is reportedly parting ways with NBC’s Football Night in America. This segment was hosted by Maria Taylor alongside former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Patriots star Devin McCourty. His exit comes amid a significant reshaping of the flagship show. Alongside Berry, veteran NFL coach Tony Dungy also confirmed his departure from the show earlier this offseason. Similarly, Awful Announcing reported fellow experts Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth are also unlikely to return.

With this decision, Berry will call time on his four-year tenure with the show since joining NBC in 2022. Before NBC, the 56-year-old was with ESPN for 15 years, where he became an expert on all things fantasy sports. He left ESPN after the network wanted him to shut down his Fantasy Life brand. But when NBC allowed him to continue as an on-screen analyst and develop his brand, Matthew Berry jumped ships.

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Now, as he moves away from FNIA, Berry will continue with the network, as his contract has not yet expired, and discussions about his return are ongoing, per Awful Announcing. The report also provided clarity about his new role, which is expected not to include weekly appearances on FNIA.

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“The door is not shut on Berry returning to NBC in some capacity, but any new deal would likely be a streamlined role that does not include weekly appearances on Football Night in America,” the report said. “With the NFL’s media rights now split across more platforms than ever and sports betting and fantasy football content only growing in demand, Berry is unlikely to be short on options heading into next season.”

While the celebrated pre-game show will miss a media veteran like Matthew Berry, FNIA will compensate by adding Mike Tomlin for the upcoming 2026 season.

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Mike Tomlin set to join NBC’s Football Night in America

After 19 seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach (2007–2025), where Mike Tomlin finished with a regular-season record of 193-114-2 (.628), including an 8-12 playoff mark and a Super Bowl XLII win, the 54-year-old is moving to a career in sports broadcasting. Tomlin is expected to join NBC’s Football Night in America, as per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

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“Mike Tomlin, one of the most intriguing NFL TV prospects in years, is headed to NBC to be a top studio analyst on its Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America,” sources briefed on the move told The Athletic on Tuesday,” the report said.

Mike Tomlin’s move to NBC’s Football Night in America marks a new chapter for the longtime Steelers coach, while signaling the end of an era for Matthew Berry on the show. As NBC reshapes its NFL coverage, familiar faces like Berry, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth are making way for fresh voices.