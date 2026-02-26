NBC Set to Fire Tony Dungy After Mike Tomlin & Travis Kelce’s Rejection Causes Hindrance in Broadcasting Overhaul: Report

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 17, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Tony Dungy attends the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241117_tbs_al2_678

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 17, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Tony Dungy attends the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241117_tbs_al2_678

Essentials Inside The Story NBC is planning changes to its Sunday night pregame show.

The current panel could look very different next season.

Big names aren’t rushing to step into studio roles.

NBC’s ambitious overhaul of ‘Football Night in America’ is reportedly in turmoil, and a network legend may be the first casualty. After facing rejections from top targets like Mike Tomlin and Travis Kelce, the network is now preparing to move on from Hall of Famer Tony Dungy after his 17-year run, according to a new report.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is likely out as a regular on ‘Football Night in America’ after 17 seasons, as NBC plans to revamp its NFL pregame show, sources briefed on the move told The Athletic,” Andrew Marchand wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Dungy has been part of NBC since 2009 and quickly became a steady presence on Sunday nights. Beyond the studio, he has also stepped into the booth for both NFL and college broadcasts.

While NBC has not made anything official, the report strongly hints that the network is preparing to move on. However, Dungy reportedly hasn’t been informed of the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dungy has not been fully informed of the move, leaving the small possibility NBC could change its mind,” Marchand added. “The network also could give Dungy an ’emeritus’ role, as it did in the past with Bob Costas and Al Michaels, where he would contribute in a reduced role but still have an association with the network.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Interestingly, NBC declined to comment on the current situation. However, this decision appears to be just the beginning.

Football Night in America remains the highest-rated Sunday pregame show, but it benefits from airing between the 4:25 p.m. window on CBS and FOX and the prime-time matchup that follows. As a result, NBC could take the show fully on the road next season and trim the cast, according to Marchand.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, the desk has featured Tony Dungy, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Rodney Harrison, Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry, Jac Collinsworth, and Steve Kornacki. That is a crowded lineup, and slimming it down signals a true reset.

However, the overhaul is not going smoothly, as reports suggest that potential additions like Mike Tomlin and Travis Kelce have shown little interest in the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tomlin and Travis Kelce are not eager to move into NBC’s studio role

Dungy isn’t the only analyst whose contract expired; the deals for Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, and others also ended, presenting NBC with a near-total reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The No. 1 NFL TV studio target, former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, might be reluctant to enter TV, while Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce appears to want to play another year and has indicated he prefers to call games if he enters broadcasting,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported.

As per reports, Tomlin seems more inclined to take a seat in the studio rather than step into the game booth. Back in January, ESPN’s Peter Schrager even floated that idea.

“Having worked in the TV game for quite a bit, there’s a chair waiting,” Schrager said. “Whether it’s in the booth or in one of these wonderful, weather-controlled sets for Mike Tomlin to make a lot of money talking about football if he wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the Steelers’ former sideline leader seems more focused on returning to a hands-on coaching role and has yet to join a new team.

The network’s recruiting challenges extend to active players as well, with another top target, Travis Kelce, who clearly has the voice and presence for television. His podcast success proves that. But he remains unsure about next season, and recent chatter suggests he plans to return with the Kansas City Chiefs. If that happens, TV must wait.

Marchand also pointed to other names in similar spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cam Heyward appeared on NBC’s Super Bowl pregame but might not be done playing. Kirk Cousins was on CBS’ postseason pregame, and though he is expected to be cut by the Atlanta Falcons, he could also stay on the field,” he said. “A wild card is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who also might play another year with the Steelers.”

So the question remains, how does NBC truly replace Dungy and others amid this overhaul?