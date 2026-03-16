NBC Weighs Firing Former Cowboys Coach Days After Tony Dungy’s Emotional Exit

Essentials Inside The Story The former Cowboys coach's broadcasting future with NBC Sports is in doubt

Networks are rethinking how they build their NFL studio teams

The recent departure of Tony Dungy signals a larger trend

Sports television may be going through a quiet shift, and Jason Garrett’s broadcasting career could be on the line. After nearly two decades of coaching in the NFL, the former Dallas Cowboys coach joined forces with NBC Sports to serve as an analyst. But with networks changing their approach to building their NFL studio teams, Garrett could follow in the footsteps of Tony Dungy, who recently got the boot.

Jason Garrett joined NBC Sports in 2022 as an analyst for the United States Football League. A few months later, he got an opportunity to cover Notre Dame football broadcasts and join the studio show, Football Night in America. He became part of the lineup that also included Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, and Chris Simms. But with Dungy gone, sources revealed the network may move on from Garrett as well. And it’s mainly because of a broader trend that prefers young coaches over old ones.

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“Tony Dungy’s exit from NBC Sports highlights a quiet shift in sports media: former NFL coaches are disappearing from TV,” Front Office Sports wrote on X. “Seats that once went to seasoned, gray-haired coaches are now filled by younger, recently retired players.”

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For many years, former coaches were staples in NFL television coverage. Notable figures such as John Madden, Jon Gruden, and Jimmy Johnson made regular appearances on major networks, including ESPN, NBC, and FOX Sports. But by 2026, the composition of the studio teams had changed drastically. Now, networks are hiring more recently retired players, rules analysts, and even fantasy football experts.

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Currently, only a handful of coaches with vast coaching experience appear regularly on major NFL pregame shows. These include Bill Cowher on The NFL Today, Rex Ryan on Sunday NFL Countdown, Garrett on Football Night in America, and Steve Mariucci on NFL Network. There could be several reasons behind the recent shift, according to TV executives and people involved in the hiring process. ‘

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First, many of the best coaching minds prefer to remain on the sidelines rather than move to television. At the same time, some coaches take on lucrative television projects but don’t do justice to their roles. Next, giant networks chase famous players who recently hung up their cleats to draw in more viewership. Then there’s money, which also shapes these decisions.

Top coaches such as Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, and Andy Reid earn between $15 and $20 million annually. That kind of salary is difficult for television networks to match. It especially applies to studio jobs that require fewer appearances per week. For now, Jason Garrett remains with NBC Sports. In the meantime, Tony Dungy shared an emotional message after bidding adieu to the network.

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Tony Dungy leaves NBC Sports after 17 years

Tony Dungy, who has been the face of Football Night in America for years, won’t return this fall. The Hall of Famer confirmed the news, ending his long-term run on the program that began in 2009. His exit comes at a time when NBC is revamping its pregame coverage. The latest reports suggest that the show will likely focus more on in-stadium broadcasts in the upcoming NFL season.

Last year, the show aired live from multiple cities during games such as the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. While we don’t know if these changes have anything to do with Dungy’s departure, the news definitely disappointed him. In a message shared on social media, Dungy reflected on his journey with the network.

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“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall, and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead,” Dungy wrote on X. “It’s disappointing news, but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison, who has become a tremendous friend.”

“God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me — whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach — I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait [to] see them unfold…”

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Dungy’s impact on football goes well beyond television. He served as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996 to 2001 and later took charge of the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2008. While in Indianapolis, he led the team to win Super Bowl XLI. Before becoming a head coach, he worked as an assistant with teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings.