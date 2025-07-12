Ndamukong Suh Contract & Salary: How Much Has the Tackle Earned in 13-Year NFL Career?

Few DTs in the league have a trophy room as shiny as former NFL star Ndamukong Suh. 5x Pro Bowls to 3x First-team All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl champ (LV) for that matter. Even before he came to the league, he had more trophies to his name than you could count with both hands. And throughout his 12-year reign in the NFL, he has amassed a fortune worthy of his career.

Spending 5 seasons with the Lions, Suh then made the move to Miami. After a three-year stint, he then went to Los Angeles for a year. After finding a place with the Bucs for 3 more seasons, Suh finally hung up his cleats after a season with the Eagles in 2022. Throughout this time, Suh amassed a whopping 600 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 9 fumble recoveries, and even 3 TDs. And through that legacy, he has earned himself a staggering amount of $168,165,157 as per Spotrac.

Stay tuned, this story is developing.