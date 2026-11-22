The trophy every NFL team chases carries Vince Lombardi’s name, yet Lombardi did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot. He was inducted in 1971. Bill Walsh (inducted 1993) and Jimmy Johnson (2020) also missed on their first tries. Bill Belichick joined that group this year when he fell short in his first year of eligibility. Now Tom Brady wants voters to know they shouldn’t repeat the mistake.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You know what, congrats to everybody. I mean, that’s just what an honor for all those guys,” Brady said on a Fox Sports live broadcast. “And I’m glad all the voters seem like they need to come to their senses on this one. And these guys were just architects of what a two-decade dynasty was all about.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So excited for everybody who was a part of that. RKK, man, what he’s done for this league. It’s just been exceptional, Bill. Come on, there’s nobody that I’d rather play for than him. So I’m expecting August and Canton to be a big Patriot party. That’s for sure.”

Belichick, who left the Patriots in 2024, was nominated for the 2026 Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, under the selection rules used for the Class of 2026, Belichick was placed into a five-person non-modern-era pool alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft and three senior player finalists: Roger Craig, Ken Anderson, and L.C. Greenwood.

Each of the 50 selectors could vote for only three of the five candidates, and a candidate needed 80% approval (40 votes) to get in. Several voters admitted they prioritized the aging senior players, fearing this might be their last chance and assuming Belichick would get in easily later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady, who played 20 seasons with the Patriots (2000-2019) under Belichick and made nine Super Bowl appearances and won six Lombardi Trophies, urged the selectors not to repeat the mistake with Belichick.

On Nov. 5, Belichick was named one of five coaching semifinalists. Two weeks later, on Nov. 19, the Coach subcommittee selected him as the lone finalist over Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the exact same day, Kraft advanced as the lone Contributor finalist, beating out Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams, and John Wooten. This puts the two primary architects of New England’s six-Super Bowl dynasty side by side on the final ballot for the second consecutive year.

The 13 player finalists who will join Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have not yet been determined. The player pool will be narrowed to 50 semifinalists on Nov. 24, before cutting to 25 semifinalists and eventually 13 finalists in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Belichick and Kraft, legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will also be entering his first year of eligibility. Considering that, Brady is quite optimistic as well as excited to see who among the former Patriots comrades gets honored with the Hall of Fame honor.

However, none of them has been officially elected yet, as the final vote for the Class of 2027 will take place in early 2027.