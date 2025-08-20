New CBS Analyst JJ Watt’s Wife Joins Rival Broadcaster as She Announces New Journey

The Watt household has had plenty to celebrate lately. J.J. is stepping into a new role as CBS Sports’ No. 2 NFL game analyst alongside Ian Eagle, trading in the trenches for the broadcast booth. It’s a natural next step for the future Hall of Famer, who spent the past two years in the studio before catching what he jokingly calls the “game-calling bug” during a Christmas Day Netflix broadcast. Meanwhile, Kealia is back in the spotlight herself, marking the 10-year anniversary of suiting up in the Houston Dash’s inaugural match.

Kealia Watt is back on Amazon Prime Video for the 2025 NWSL season as a sideline analyst and contributor on Friday Night on Amazon! The former soccer star, who retired in 2022 to focus on family life, reprises the role she first took on in 2024, providing in-game insights and interviews throughout the regular season’s Friday night slate. She broke the news on Instagram with the caption: “Feels good to be back! @sportsonprime” and a shot of herself holding a Prime Video microphone and smiling at the future ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kealia Ohai Watt (@kealiamae) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a circle of life moment for JJ Watt’s wife, whose first on-air broadcast came on the 10th anniversary of the Houston Dash’s inaugural NWSL match, which was a game she started in 2014, actually. She appeared in 114 games for the Dash during her playing career, second all-time in team history, and contributed 28 goals and 16 assists. She spent two more seasons after switching to the Chicago Red Stars in 2020 before retiring from professional soccer.

Amazon Prime Video’s NWSL package consists of 25 Friday night regular-season games, together with 1 playoff game, for a total of 26 games. That’s a heavy commitment that directly puts Kealia in competition with heritage broadcasters such as CBS for viewership. Amazon has spent generously on sports content, including their own Thursday Night Football contract with the NFL, so they’re setting themselves up as a serious player against heritage networks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In the meantime, JJ Watt is having a good time at Espanyol

What makes this so fascinating is that both JJ Watt and his partner are breaking into new ground outside their initial sport. Kealia is on the mic for Amazon’s soccer coverage, and JJ is headlining in Spain as part of the ownership group that recently purchased La Liga club Espanyol.

The ex-NFL defensive end, who’s already a minority shareholder in Premier League club Burnley and managing partner Alan Pace, has been expanding his footprint in world football. JJ Watt and his wife became members of Burnley’s ownership group in 2023, a transaction that made waves on both sides of the Atlantic. He’s a minority holder, but the investment indicated his long-term commitment to the world game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, JJ Watt’s been showing up at Burnley games at Turf Moor, greeting supporters and basking in his passion for the club’s heritage. With his new CBS Sports job, he’s spending time split between the broadcast booth and his off-field activities, but his work with Burnley continues to go full steam ahead.

This power couple is demonstrating that athletic talent is transferring to business genius and media appeal. Kealia Watt is taking her inside information to Amazon’s sports empire, while JJ Watt is trading NFL commentary for international soccer ownership. The Watts are creating a portfolio of more than one sport, more than one continent, and more than one media platform. The most recent ventures show that retirement from professional athletics is merely the start of their next act.