New Mom Gisele Bündchen Turns Heads as Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Announces Career Move

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is back! After staying away from runways and glamour for the past few years, the supermodel reminded everyone once again why she is known as ‘fashion chameleon.’ This new chapter of her life happens to be just five months after welcoming her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Although it isn’t like she hasn’t grabbed the headlines, it was for anything in the world but her modeling career. Her new relationship, cheating allegations, her ex-husband Tom Brady’s infamous roast show, and her pregnancy—the spotlight didn’t spare her once. But now it seems she is ready to change the narrative.

The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel has always preferred the soft glam, beachy look. So, of course, that wasn’t the theme of her comeback to modelling. In probably one of the most daring photoshoots of her career, Bündchen stunned Instagram with a transformation no one saw coming. It’s a new era of Bündchen, defined by adjectives of darker, edgier, almost gothic glamour that turned heads instantly. The pictures were part of Italian designer Elisabetta Franchi’s new Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, shot under the scorching Miami sun.

But if you think heat and heavy leather are a nightmare combo, Gisele wasn’t fazed. How? She “turned the heat into fun,” though admitting it was indeed challenging. “Shooting the new @elisabettafranchi campaign in a leather jacket, high boots, and gloves in the middle of Miami summer. Now that’s what I call hot! Just leave it to my dear friends @luigiandiango to turn the heat into fun!” she wrote as the caption, announcing a new chapter of her life. Her look, defined by those pointy-toed black crocodile leather boots, was completed with bold matte oxblood-red lipstick and, of course, smoky eyes. But it couldn’t have been more perfect without her wet hair.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This bold new style feels deeper than just a photoshoot. Since her infamous, highly publicized divorce from the legendary former quarterback, she has been rewiring her story. While Brady dedicated himself to his post-retirement endeavors, Bundchen chose wellness, spending quiet family time, and yes, falling in love.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The year 2025 marked a new chapter in her life, welcoming her baby boy in February. A source close to Page Six revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion “Brady reached out to Bündchen to congratulate her.” Although it was initially reported that the former NFL player was shocked after knowing her ex-wife’s pregnancy, he has come to accept it with the best wishes for her and her growing family. And so have his children.

AD

Just last week, the Brazilian supermodel shared a carousel of photos, giving a glimpse of her summer. But you know, more than her sizzling new campaign, a picture from that carousel caught quite the eye. And no, it wasn’t about her but her former husband and new partner. There was a picture of her eldest, Benjamin (whom she shared with Brady), having a fun basketball session with his stepfather, Valente.

To say the least, it got people talking. Despite what was being portrayed in the media, Brady’s kids “really like” Valente, as a source told Us Weekly last year in October. And the 18th slide in Gisele’s carousel was proof of it. And while that wholesome family moment caught many eyes, it wasn’t long before Gisele switched gears and set social media ablaze with her own spotlight-stealing shoot.

Gisele Bundchen heats up the season

It didn’t take long for likes and comments (now even reposts) to flood in as Gisele shared her sizzling new photoshoot, which Elisabetta Franchi also shared on her Instagram story. Based on the reactions that poured in, her fans loved her new look. Amid the flood of reactions, this fangirl said what we were all thinking. She gave the perfect compliment to former NFL WAG, writing, “The goat is stunning in all.” NFL fans certainly don’t need an explanation, as everyone knows the G.O.A.T. of the league with seven shining Super Bowl rings—the highest in history. The former celebrity couple has certainly been the GOATS of their field, even after retirement (Brady from football and Bundchen from the runway); they still hold the title.

via Imago Credit: Gisele Bunchen’s Instagram handle

Fans couldn’t help but hype her up, with one dropping a comment that said it all: “Mom is on,” with fire emojis. This photoshoot is more magnetic because of the timing. Unlike new moms who ease back into the spotlight slowly and gently, Bundchen took the spotlight, draped it in sequins and crocodile leather.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the best reaction came from photographer Marcio Pereira, who happens to be a big Gisele fan. He wrote, “CAN’T GIVE IT AWAY! Her best pic is always next.” He’s right—whether it was her “Fantasy Bra” appearances, iconic Versace and Prada runway from early 2000, or those Met Gala looks, Gisele has not once disappointed. And it’s always better than before. It seems like the spotlight just keeps getting brighter—and everyone’s here for it.