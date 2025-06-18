NFL GM Reveals How He Helped Bill Belichick Draft Patriots Icon and 13-Year Team Captain

The New England Patriots have such a storied and proud history that one could never be tired of recalling. Yes, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were among the leaders who helped carve a new dynasty for the Foxborough team. But let us remind you, they weren’t the only ones. “For as long as I can remember, football has been one of the passions of my heart.” Those words from Matthew Slater clearly tell why he is also counted among the men who pushed for the team’s dynasty. But every legend has an origin story, and so does Slater’s!

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). Matthew Slater said this verse while announcing his retirement in February 2024. His message hit hard because for 13 years, he was the Patriots’ heart. The ultimate special-teams ace, a three-time Super Bowl champ, and the rare player who earned the ‘legend’ label without flashy stats. His game-changing tackles and leadership made him New England’s longest-tenured captain, the glue of locker rooms that hoisted Lombardi trophies.

Slater wasn’t some blue-chip prospect – he was a UCLA tweener, bouncing between receiver and safety, fighting for NFL eyes. So, how did he land in Foxborough? That answer starts with a scout’s hunch, a late-night email to Bill Belichick. And a gamble that paid off bigger than anyone dreamed. Turns out, the man who first spotted Slater’s potential is now an NFL GM himself. And he’s finally sharing how it went down. Monti Ossenfort, now the Cardinals‘ GM, Ossenfort, shared this never-before-told story during a recent appearance on NFL Spotlight With Ari Meirov, pulling back the curtain on how New England found their special teams legend.

“At the top of my stack that year was a guy named Matt Slater out at UCLA,” Ossenfort told Meirov. “He’d bounced between receiver and safety, but when you put on the special teams tape? This guy jumped off the screen.” The then-28-year-old area scout’s report eventually landed in Belichick’s inbox, leading to that fateful email, “Would you draft this guy just for special teams?” Ossenfort’s instant reply – “Yes, Coach” – changed Patriots‘ history.

What followed was pure Slater magic: The 2014 AFC Championship tackle that flipped field position against the Colts. And the 2017 Super Bowl LI punt coverage that helped complete the 28-3 comeback. Three rings. Ten Pro Bowls. “To see what Matt became…” Ossenfort reflected to Meirov, “…that’s why we do this job.” For the Cardinals‘ new architect, it remains his proudest scouting discovery – one that helped build a dynasty.

Bill Belichick’s fifth-round masterstroke that defined a dynasty

When Matthew Slater arrived in New England as a fifth-round pick, he wasn’t handed anything-not even a defined position. Bill Belichick’s first phone call made that brutally clear: “We’ll figure out where you’re going to play, but you’re here for the kicking game.” For most players, that might feel like a limitation. For Slater, it became his superpower.

The UCLA product quickly proved that special teams wasn’t just about tackles. It was about changing games in ways stats couldn’t capture. Like his 2012 punt block against the Texans that swung momentum in the divisional round. Or his 2018 downfield coverage against the Chiefs during the AFC championship game that helped send New England to yet another Super Bowl. These weren’t just plays; they were championship-caliber moments from a man who never took an offensive or defensive snap. Hence, he spent the rest of the 13 years as a captain for the team.

But Slater’s path almost took a detour. In 2017, with contract talks stalled, he visited Pittsburgh. “I needed to explore my options,” he admitted. Belichick, knowing what Slater meant to New England’s DNA, personally intervened to keep him. The result? Seven more seasons, one more Super Bowl, and a bond so strong that Belichick, fresh off his own Patriots exit, still gushed at Slater’s retirement, “Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive. He is a once-in-a-lifetime person… I feel incredibly blessed to be his coach.”

Slater’s retirement barely lasted a month before the Patriots pulled him back – this time to the sidelines. When former teammate Jerod Mayo took over as HC last year, his first call was to the man he’d shared a draft class with back in 2008. Slater joined Mayo’s staff as a special advisor, bringing his 16 years of captaincy experience to help rebuild the Patriots’ culture. “He’s my right-hand man,” Mayo told reporters, tapping into Slater’s rare mix of leadership and special-teams savvy. But when Mayo was let go after one season and Vrabel took over, Slater’s coaching stint ended.

Even in retirement, his influence continues. Though he’s currently focused on family life. “I’m in full dad mode,” shared Matt with Rob Gronkowski on his ‘Dudes on Dudes‘ podcast. The Patriots have kept his locker intact at Gillette Stadium, a rare honor for someone who never started a college game. As Bill Belichick put it, “He’s the finest example of what a competitor and human being should be.” Not just a special-teams ace, but proof that greatness comes in every package the NFL has to offer.