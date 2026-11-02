NFL HOFer Kurt Warner Disgusted at NFL QB Play in Scathing Message After Week 8

Week 8 was a wild ride for some teams and gave momentum to the others. The Detroit Lions halted the Minnesota Vikings‘ unbeaten run, while the Chiefs lost to the Broncos right in the last few seconds of the game. On the other hand, Las Vegas got back to winning ways, and Jacksonville continued to prove they are still a contender. But former NFL QB and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner was put off by one thing: bad quarterback play.

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“It is frustrating to watch some of these QBs with no understanding of the BIG picture on each play!!! (I’m making guttural noises that sound like this looks 🤮🤮 in my hotel room),” A frustrated Kurt Warner wrote on X. “I’m Seriously asking what smart football ppl think!!

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“Is this the Pure Progression world playing out or is it something else??? Has asking QBs to make same progression every time and throw if WRs are open, instead of reading defenses, created QBs that are unaware of what’s going on defensively on each play??”

Warner never identified which quarterback(s) disgusted him this much, but there were clearly some anomalies in the position in Week 8.

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First off, Washington’s Jayden Daniels completed only 16-of-29 passes for 217 yards and scored a touchdown. He helped bring home a win for the Commanders against the Eagles. But USA Today noted it was a “quiet night” for him, especially because his night was made difficult at times. Receivers were also not up to the mark, and Washington is already without Terry McLaurin.

The Arizona Cardinals also had little spark in Jacoby Brissett, who was intercepted once and sacked four times. Had Brissett not been benched and Gardner Minshew not stepped into the attack, the Dallas Cowboys might have won the game. Their own Dak Prescott put up a decent 195 yards, but could only score one passing touchdown and a rushing score.

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Then there was Patrick Mahomes, who’s also limited in the passing attack, if one looks closely. The Chiefs are still relying on the Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection. It has been working since they have a natural rapport built over so many years. But his connection with wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and others can be debated. Per The Athletic’s Mike Jones, no Chiefs receiver has gone past the 100-yard receiving mark since Tyquan Thornton this season, who is out injured.

Against Denver, whose defense has allowed more yards than Kansas City, Rice, Worthy, Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals combined to record 90 yards.

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There is also Denver QB Bo Nix, who notably had some of his passes batted away by the defense.

A user replied to Warner, saying that in the latter’s career, there were players like Issac Bruce, Tory Holt, Marshall Faulk, Larry Fitzgerald, and others. That is precisely the difference Warner pointed out.

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“That’s why I knew how to see the field!!!” the former QB wrote back.

“When I talk of ‘pure Progression,’ it’s more the idea that QBs are looking to find someone open instead of reading defenses bc the play is designed to put someone in conflict!” he’d added. “So the nature of that type of offense is different IMO!”

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It is safe to say that none of the above quarterbacks have genuine playmakers at wide receiver at the moment.

It’s worth noting that Warner wasn’t simply complaining about inaccurate throws or poor quarterback statistics. He is seemingly talking about how modern quarterbacks are threatened because of the lack of support in the offense.

Until the offenses amp up their explosiveness and defensive-reading skills, sloppy nights like last Sunday can become a repeat.