NFL Legend Drew Bledsoe Makes Big Career Confession After Failed Attempt In New Role

Drew Bledsoe once said, “It feels like my career has been treated like a footnote to Tom Brady’s.” That honest reflection hits deep, especially coming from the NFL legend who laid the groundwork for New England’s dynasty. Even as Tom Brady’s shadow looms large over the era Bledsoe helped define, according to Fox Sports. Ever wonder why some NFL legends seem born to throw, not catch? Bledsoe, the guy who basically dragged the New England Patriots out of the wilderness in the ’90s, recently owned up to exactly that.

In a short video making the rounds online, Drew Bledsoe, now rocking a new role off the field, perfectly sums up his career with a laugh: “There’s a reason I threw ’em rather than catching ’em. Nice ball, Bill.” He couldn’t pull down a decent catch to save his life, and honestly? That humility is exactly why fans still love him today. So, here’s how it went down: Bledsoe tried his hand at catching a pass, but let’s just say, catching wasn’t his calling. The moment instantly made sense of all those rocket throws back in his Patriots days from 1993 to 2001. If you ever wondered what it felt like for Bledsoe post-Brady, he once joked about being the footnote to Tom Brady. There’s something refreshingly real about a Hall of Fame arm admitting he’d never make it as a receiver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Bledsoe (@drewbledsoe) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Digging in, Drew Bledsoe’s open confession is more than just a self-deprecating joke. It’s a genuine nod to the role he played, both literally and for the Patriots’ culture change. Remember, Bledsoe wasn’t just some guy keeping the QB seat warm before TB12 took over. He smashed franchise passing records (we’re talking 29,657 yards) and led the team to the Super Bowl in 1996, ending a seven-year playoff drought and sparking the Patriots’ first real era of hope. His resilience, especially after that brutal injury and supporting the team from the sideline, set a tone that New England fans still cherish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

All that said, Bledsoe’s humility now is just as remarkable. In his own words, he’d “rather throw ’em than catch ’em,” and that simple truth makes his career all the more relatable. He may have been usurped by Brady, but he never let bitterness run the show, always showing up for the big moments, including leading the Pats to the AFC Championship when it really counted. Now, there might be something else in the Bledsoe’s new playbook, and this time, it involves more like drinks than any solid balls.

Drew Bledsoe’s been making progress in his new role

Now that we’ve relived Drew Bledsoe’s glory days (and excuse for dropping passes), it’s time to savor his second act, literally. After hanging up his cleats, Drew “doubled back” to his hometown and co-founded Doubleback Winery in Walla Walla, Washington, with his wife Maura. If you think that’s just another athlete slapping his name on a bottle, think again. Bledsoe pours the same competitive fire into his vineyards as he did on third-and-long downs, as per the story and vision of the Bledsoe Family Winery. He’s hands-on with the business, focusing on high-quality Cabernet and building a brand that’s more passion project than vanity label.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about his inspiration, Drew Bledsoe says the drive isn’t just business, but it’s about community, stewardship of the land, and creating something that lasts for generations. Doubleback quickly earned critical acclaim, with the debut vintage landing on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list. Even the pandemic couldn’t throw him off track. Today, close to 85% of Doubleback’s business is direct-to-consumer, a model Bledsoe credits for the winery’s steady growth and personal connection with customers.

Here’s what’s really cool: Drew doesn’t shy away from risk. Starting a vineyard is a gamble, but from harvesting grapes to making tough calls on quality, he’s all in. “Our very long-term perspective hinges on making the best possible wine we can,” he explained. Turns out, whether it’s throwing touchdowns or serving up a great Cabernet, Bledsoe’s not about doing things halfway. The game plan from QB to vintner? It’s about adaptation, learning new rules, and still going deep, even if it’s now for rich, robust reds instead of Lombardi trophies. And if you ask him, dropping a pass in the vineyard is a lot less painful than on the field.