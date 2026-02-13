NFL Legend Fires Shots at “Scandalous” Kyle Shanahan After 49ers’ Decision to Off-Load Brandon Aiyuk

Essentials Inside The Story The 49ers wiped out $27 million in guaranteed money from Aiyuk’s contract

Few weeks into the 2024, Aiyuk and Shanahan also had a heated argument

The tension between Aiyuk and the front office first surfaced during their contract standoff in 2024

Losing a star receiver is one thing, but wiping out $27 million in guaranteed money is an entirely different level of organizational conflict. This wasn’t just a mere decision taken by the San Francisco 49ers; it was a step hinting that Aiyuk’s time in the 49ers locker room was over. For Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers, that decision has now drawn fire from an NFL legend who has one word for Kyle Shanahan’s role in the mess: ‘scandalous.’

“You’re taking 27 million dollars of my money,” Keyshawn Johnson said. “I’m not gonna answer your phone call, nor am I gonna speak to you. Whose fault is it? It’s the blame game now. As a professional athlete, when an organization stands up there at a press conference [year-end presser] and puts everything on you, you become the bad guy. But the devils are in the details. What are the details?”

Johnson also made it clear that he believes the Niners shaped the story to make Aiyuk look like the villain.

“These coaches are dirty, they scandalous, they’re like coyotes,” he said. “They got everybody out there thinking there’s something really wrong with this dude, and it may just be, ‘I’m not fucking with you. ‘You see what I’m saying? I don’t want to be around you. So therefore, the best way for me to get away from this situation is to not deal with you.”

However, the tension did not start overnight. Aiyuk’s contract fight dragged through the 2024 training camp before both sides agreed to a four-year extension in August. Interestingly, during those extension talks, Keyshawn Johnson urged Aiyuk to take a hard stance.

Then, just weeks into the season, he and Kyle Shanahan had a heated moment over practice gear after players were told to wear black shorts on Sept. 27, and Aiyuk showed up in red. Meanwhile, his production dipped before he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in October 2024, as he totaled 374 yards in seven games.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Levs Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

He also missed rehab sessions, and in July 2025, the Niners voided nearly $27 million in guarantees.

By December, Shanahan said, “It’s been pretty simple for me. I haven’t seen him in a month.”

Eventually, the franchise placed him on the reserve left team list in December, and he did not play in 2025. Now both sides appear ready to close the door for good.

The 49ers are moving on from Brandon Aiyuk

Last month, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch finally addressed Brandon Aiyuk’s future in the Bay. Speaking at the year-end news conference, he did not leave much room for doubt.

“I think it’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners,” Lynch said.

“It’s unfortunate. A situation that just went awry. And I will look long and hard at what could have been done differently, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. And I think that this was a case where that happened.”

He also hinted that while a trade remains possible, the team could simply release the 27-year-old wideout. Either way, one of the league’s most dramatic standoffs appears headed for a final chapter.

Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in October 2024 and worked through rehab with hopes of returning as a key piece of the offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had projected a comeback somewhere between Week 5 and Week 10. Still, friction between the Niners and the receiver never truly faded.

Eventually, the franchise voided his guarantees late in the offseason after citing a violation, as Aiyuk had not been around the facility for months. Then, at the year-end press conference, Lynch closed the door.

Now, with Jauan Jennings nearing free agency and Ricky Pearsall under contract through 2026 after an injury-limited year, the Niners must reshape their receiver room.