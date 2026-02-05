NFL Legend Kurt Warner Gives Up On Coaching Career & Sets Sights On New Role

Kurt Warner may have walked away from professional football back in 2010, but that hardly means he moved on from the game altogether. Over the past decade and a half, the former NFL quarterback has remained deeply involved in the game, becoming a familiar face on NFL Network shows. If there’s one thing missing in his life, it’s certainly a return to a coaching role, because he loves teaching the game. After all this time, the 54-year-old finally stepped forward to name the factor that’s been keeping him away from his coaching ambitions.

“There are so many things I would love about coaching… unfortunately, none outweigh the blessing of ‘freedom of time’ that I now possess, to be there for my family in ways I haven’t always & chase some of my other passions in the game,” Kurt Warner wrote on X. “BUT man, I wish I could find a role to share the knowledge I have with the next generation of players/coaches!”

While declaring that the idea of being a coach is now off his list, the former pro agreed to the possibility of choosing an alternate position as a career.

Replying to his public message, a fan proposed that he could consider a consulting career.

“Consultant! Set your own availability, and you won’t need to work until 3 am like some coaches do!”

To that, he replied, “I’d love that if someone is interested.”

For the record, this is not the first time he’s given a nod to a career in consulting.

“I always hold out that maybe there’s a perfect consulting position somewhere where I could help create and help teach, and I can help design plays and build game plans, because that’s really what I love, is that X and O stuff.” He said, back in August 2025. “It’s got to be perfect. It’s got to be the right thing at the right time.”

But for now, retirement is serving him well.

He opened up a few months ago about how he has found real peace in retirement. This stint allows him to watch his sons play, travel with his wife, Brenda, and spend plenty of time at home, which he enjoys.

“I feel like I’ve got the perfect life for this stage.” He said.

For six years, from 2015 to 2021, Warner served as a part-time high school coach, working with son Kade at Scottsdale Desert Mountain and son E.J. at Phoenix Brophy Prep. Except for that, he’s left behind a decorated NFL playing career. There have been only four second-year quarterbacks who have ever won the Super Bowl, and Warner is one of them.

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, it is fair to wonder whether Patriots QB Drake Maye could pull off a very rare achievement, something that hasn’t been done since Warner in 1999.

Could Drake Maye follow in Kurt Warner’s legendary footsteps?

Kurt Warner’s 1999 season remains one of the most memorable runs in NFL history. After St. Louis Rams’ starting quarterback Trent Green tore his ACL during the preseason, Warner took over and put together a stellar season.

He went on to throw for 4,353 yards and 41 touchdowns, completing 65.1% of his passes along the way.

His standout performance earned him NFL MVP honors and powered the Rams to their first division title since 1985. He certainly made the most of that opportunity. And then in the postseason, Kurt Warner and Co. defeated the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It all culminated in a stunning win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

If Drake Maye wins both the regular-season MVP and the Super Bowl this year, he would become the first second-year quarterback to achieve that since Kurt Warner’s legendary 1999 season.

He clearly has the potential to get there. After all, he was able to lead the Patriots to a 14–3 regular-season record and a spot in the AFC Championship Game. He has already placed himself in the MVP conversation, and now, the question is whether he can cap it all off by leading New England to its first Super Bowl title since the Tom Brady era.

There’s plenty ahead of him that could put him in rare historical company.