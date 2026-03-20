NFL Legend Le’Veon Bell Issues Public Apology After ‘Scaring’ Logan Paul Over Fight Talk

Essentials Inside The Story What started as a bold $1M challenge from Logan Paul is now turning messy

Le'Veon Bell steps in, and things don't look as simple as they sounded

This back-and-forth might be more about dodging than fighting

Logan Paul has been calling out NFL players with a bold offer, promising $1 million to anyone willing to step into a boxing ring with him. However, when former professional boxer and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Le’Veon Bell accepted the challenge, Paul quickly backed away. Since then, the two have traded shots online, and now Bell has taken a different route by posting a public apology that still carried a clear jab.

“I have a confession yall .. & I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I PROMISE YOU I NEVER KNEW I could scare someone SO MUCH .. I never knew I was THIS SCARY .. this dude @LoganPaul is petrified of me, and now i’m starting to feel like a bully .. so I’m done, I’m sorry 😢💔,” Bell wrote on X, while sharing a clip of Paul once again calling out NFL players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The video shows Paul at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft in Beverly Hills with Tom Brady. During the event, Brady also took multiple jabs at Paul for calling out football players, particularly Myles Garrett. Despite the teasing, Paul did not back down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is not a single NFL player who could beat me in a boxing ring,” he said. “When it comes to fighting, it is a different discipline. If any of these guys want to fight me and do my sport on their field this weekend, so be it.”

He then doubled down, adding, “I will kick their a-s, including his,” while pointing at Brady.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that, Bell believes Paul is picking his spots carefully. Earlier this month, the NFL legend also called him out directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen,” he posted.

However, Paul did respond and made his stance clear. He questioned Bell’s relevance and the value of the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A.) You’re not in the NFL. B.) You can actually fight, so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you) C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise,” Paul replied.

Imago February 7, 2026, San Francisco, California, US: LOGAN PAUL arrives at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco,, California, USA – 07 FEB 2026 San Francisco US PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc208 20260207_aap_c208_084 Copyright: xGregxChowx

Since then, Bell has kept pushing back, saying Paul is dodging tough fights and going for easier ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le’Veon Bell continues calling out Logan Paul

This week, Le’Veon Bell kept the same pressure on during Adin Ross’ event, where he openly questioned Logan Paul’s intent to fight him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man, Logan ducked on me,” he said in front of the crowd. “Everybody saw Logan ducking me. You [Adin Ross] gotta get Logan here. … Is that what happened, or he’s trying to trick and fool everybody?”

“I’m ready to fight, but he wanted to duck. He don’t want no smoke. That’s what it is.”

Since retiring from the NFL in 2021, Bell is trying his hand at boxing and MMA. Now he is hoping to find a big-name opponent, but Logan Paul has no interest in being that opponent. However, Bell is not the only one calling out Paul. Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski also joined in ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Paul even took a jab at Gronkowski for not stepping in when he fought the Patriots legend’s brothers. However, Gronk explained he was still active in the league back then and could not take that fight. But now Gronk has a fresh challenge ahead of the upcoming event.

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I’m down to throw it down on the field and even throw my fists,” Gronkowski said on the Up & Adams show. “Just go at it. All-out brawl on the football field. I don’t care; it’s flag football, and it’s a family event. I will fight him on the field if he wants to fight me right there and then in the flag football game.”

Now, all eyes shift to March 21, when both Gronk and Paul will feature in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, led by Tom Brady. With stars like Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, and Odell Beckham Jr. involved, the event already had buzz, but with tensions rising, it now carries a different edge.