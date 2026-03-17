NFL Legend Loses $25M Lawsuit Over Brett Favre Incident as Judge Rules in Favor of ESPN

Essentials Inside The Story Mark Gastineau's long-running frustration over a historic record just took another turn

A viral moment involving Brett Favre became the center of a legal fight

What really happened behind that clip?

After losing his NFL single-season sack record, New York Jets legend Mark Gastineau has taken another hit. Back in 2002, New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan broke Gastineau’s long-standing 1984 sack record after bringing down Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre in a game. In 2024, another side of that play was revealed in a scene from ESPN’s “30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange” that showed Gastineau confronting Favre at a 2023 memorabilia convention for intentionally going down to help Strahan break his record.

By March 2025, Mark Gastineau filed a lawsuit against ESPN and NFL Films, claiming that the footage damaged his reputation and cost him endorsement opportunities. While Gastineau was seeking nearly $25 million in damages for the past year, the final verdict on the case has just arrived.

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According to TMZ Sports, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer has dismissed the $25 million lawsuit with prejudice, effectively shutting the door on any refiled claims from the plaintiff. Engelmayer ruled that Mark Gastineau had already granted broad authorization for the use of his name and likeness in the ESPN documentary.

“Gastineau consented, in writing, to the use of his name and likeness in the film and related promotional materials… authorization was broad and encompassed Gastineau’s name and likeness as reflected in extrinsic footage, such as that of the encounter with Favre,” Engelmayer stated in a 20-page opinion while noting what the talent agreement for the project reflected.

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The Jets legend had signed an agreement with ESPN in January 2024, which was just months after the memorabilia convention. In exchange for $10,000, Gastineau had agreed to appear on camera, including a filming session at the New York Stock Exchange and a sit-down interview.

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But Mark Gastineau had insisted in his complaint that the contract didn’t specifically mention his exchange with Favre. Gastineau also claimed the agreement required his approval for how he would be portrayed, and that he never consented to filming or publishing that particular interaction with Favre.

“You hurt me, Brett,” Gastineau told Favre in the viral scene from the ESPN documentary.

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In his complaint, Gastineau argued that the clip misrepresented him as editors made the interaction appear more aggressive, which led to “ridicule, scorn, and contempt” against him online.

Gastineau further claimed that the footage was incomplete, alleging ESPN “intentionally and maliciously” excluded his handshake with Favre at the start of their conversation. That sequence might have portrayed Gastineau more favorably after Favre had publicly admitted to not intentionally letting Strahan break the Jets legend’s record.

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“I booted out of a run thinking it would be wide open, saw Strahan standing there, and ducked down.” Favre had admitted via Instagram back in 2024. “Maybe it crossed my mind to help Strahan. I didn’t think it through.”

But whether it was intentional or not on Favre’s part, Gastineau took that issue directly to the Packers legend when they met at that convention in 2023.

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Was Mark Gastineau’s exchange with Brett Favre a private conversation?

The conversation between Mark Gastineau and Brett Favre took place at the Chicago Sports Spectacular convention in November 2023. The event welcomed fans, celebrities, and star athletes, like Peyton Manning, so it was hardly a private setting.

Still, Gastineau had argued in his complaint that his conversation with Favre happened “behind a curtain in an area of the show not opened to the public,” which, in his view, made it a private encounter. But the footage of the Gastineau-Favre exchange told a different story.

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Imago October 1, 2017 – New York, New York, U.S. – MARK GASTINEAU at the New York Jets vs Jacksonville Jaguars game at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey. NFL American Football Herren USA 2017: Jets 23:20 Jaguars – ZUMAg53_ 20171001_sha_g53_102 Copyright: xJeffreyxGellerx

At least seven people were present at the scene, including a camera operator, and others nearby could have easily recorded the moment between the NFL legends. Judge Engelmayer also emphasized the broader context, stating that Gastineau’s conversation with Favre was newsworthy, so its recording will be constitutionally protected.

“It is newsworthy in that the participants were nationally recognized football stars, the exchange between them concerned a venerated NFL record, the incident featured prominently in the film, and, as the film reflects, Gastineau’s aggressive conduct appears to have driven a wedge within the Sack Exchange quartet that was the subject of the film,” Engelmayer wrote in the opinion.

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Ultimately, Engelmayer made it clear that Mark Gastineau had no right to veto parts of the ESPN documentary. That decision handed a clear legal victory to ESPN and NFL Films, but is the story really over? Gastineau still has the option to appeal. And whether the Jets legend chooses to move forward with the lawsuit or not, one thing is clear: his decades-old sack record remains a point of conversation.