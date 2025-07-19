NFL Legend Ignites Women’s Football Momentum With Powerful Message Ahead of NFL Flag Finals

There was a time when Steve Young personified grit and accuracy on the NFL field. Nowadays, well into retirement from throwing precision spirals, the Hall of Famer is employing his pedestal to advocate for a wider cause—football for all, particularly young girls. Earlier, the 49ers legend said in an interview with Axios that he thinks flag football can get to 100 million girls by 2028, referring to it as “a series of choreographed plays” that’s accessible, thrilling, and designed for inclusion. For Young, football has always been larger than the NFL. But recently, he doubled down on that sentiment.

Young reposted an NFL post on X, giving the full weight of his endorsement behind the NFL FLAG Championships. His caption was, “NFL FLAG Championships kick off today! Tune in this weekend to support the youngsters 🙂 — and remember, football was made for girls!! 🏈🏈🏈 “

The remark wasn’t so much a cheer as it was a definitive nod to women and girls claiming their place in football. As the FLAG tournament highlights young talent, Young’s words reflect a movement that is sweeping the sport. That everyone has a place in football’s future, no matter their gender.

Steve Young has been stirring things up leading up to the NFL Flag Finals, and it’s not hype; it’s a call to change. The 2025 NFL Flag Championships reached their height from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20, at the ForeverLawn facility in Canton, Ohio. ESPN and Disney networks are broadcasting more than 33 hours of youth action.

15 games each in the girls’ high school and boys’ 14U divisions. With Sunday’s girls’ and boys’ championships being live on platforms such as ABC, Disney Channel, Disney+, and NFL+. It’s an action-packed weekend full of next-gen talent—don’t miss it!

This story is updating….