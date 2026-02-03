NFL Legend Tom Brady Announces Career Move Away From FOX After Finishing Broadcasting Season

Last year, Tom Brady casually mentioned that he planned to suit up again. Not for the NFL, but for a three-team flag football event featuring current and former stars. That idea eventually became the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, set to take place in Saudi Arabia. With the event now right around the corner, Brady is finally back to work.

“Alright, the couch day is over 😂,” he wrote on Threads. Heard there’s a big flag football game coming up… 👀”

Even in retirement, Brady hasn’t exactly been idle. He’s juggling responsibilities as a key figure in football operations for the Las Vegas Raiders while also working as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. But once FOX wrapped up its season with the NFC Championship Game, his schedule suddenly opened up. And it showed.

A few days ago, Brady posted an Instagram story that felt almost out of character. He was stretched out on a couch in a gray hoodie, looking more relaxed than we’ve ever seen him.

“So this is what you do on a Sunday 🤔😂💯😂💯,” he wrote.

It didn’t last long. A contented, do-nothing Sunday was never going to sit well with him. A few days of downtime seemed to be enough for Brady to realize he needed something to prepare for, something to chase. That’s when the flag football game came back into focus.

The event is scheduled for March 21 at Kingdom Arena, which means the clock is ticking. Brady knows that better than anyone. Retirement hasn’t slowed him down. If anything, it’s just shifted his energy elsewhere.

He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX, became a minority owner of the Raiders, and invested in multiple business ventures along the way. That’s a full workload by any measure. Still, none of that involves throwing a football. And after months away from the field, he clearly felt the need to loosen the arm.

So now, with a little unexpected free time and a competitive itch that never went away, Brady is doing what feels natural. He’s preparing. Even for a flag football game, that mindset doesn’t change.

Everything you need to know about Fanatics Flag Football Classic

This is shaping up to be a lot bigger than some people might expect. It’s not just about Tom Brady showing up, and it’s not just a reunion tour for retired stars. The field will be full of current NFL names, too. Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, and Maxx Crosby will all be a part.

Alongside them will be familiar faces from another era, including Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski and Odell Beckham Jr. The format is simple but star-studded. Three teams, a round-robin setup, and three high-profile coaches on the sidelines: Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan. The whole thing will be hosted by Kevin Hart.

Brady has been clear that this isn’t just a business event. It’s something that has been ignited by the connection he’s felt with fans wherever football has taken him.

“I’ve been very lucky over a long period of time to play football all over the world,” Brady said. “I played in Germany, I played in the U.K. several times, I played in Mexico and the fans everywhere have brought so much energy and passion for the game of football.”

The game is growing quickly, in large part because it’s accessible and safer, and Brady wants to be part of pushing that forward.

“I’ve always admired the power of flag football, the fastest-growing sport in the world, and how it connects fans of all ages” he added. “I want to help continue the global movement and momentum that our game is having.”

The timing makes sense. Flag football is set to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and the Fanatics event will mirror many of those rules. Games will be played on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones. Teams will have five players on the field. Each half will run 20 minutes.

Whether the event ultimately takes off or not, one thing is clear. Tom Brady isn’t treating it casually. Even now, even for flag football, he’s making sure he’s ready before he steps onto the field.