NFL Legend Tom Brady Shares Personal Update Away From FOX on Sunday

NFL legend Tom Brady spent this Sunday doing something he rarely does. For around 23 years in the NFL, routine defined Brady’s life. Even after retiring as a player, Brady never slowed down, as he now runs the football operations for the Las Vegas Raiders and works as an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. But after FOX wrapped up its NFL season with the NFC Championship Game, Brady shared some personal updates through Instagram Stories to express his boredom on a Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So this is what you do on a Sunday 🤔 😂💯😂💯,” Tom Brady wrote in the caption of his recent Instagram story.

The caption revealed just how strange a football-free Sunday feels for the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Tom Brady sounded amused, curious, and slightly unsure of what to do with a day off from his duties with FOX. Brady also shared a photo with his IG story, and in that, he appeared to be lying back on a couch wearing a grey hoodie with bold graphics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photo, Tom Brady rested one hand on his forehead and looked straight into the camera, almost as if he was questioning his own schedule. No prep notes or broadcast meetings—just silence at home. Despite the boredom creeping in, Brady leaned into the downtime as he shared another Instagram Story and shifted the scene.

Imago Credits: via @tombrady on Instagram

In the photo uploaded with the IG story this time, Brady held up Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Handbook of Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell, the bestselling book written by Jonathan Rosenberg, Alan Eagle, and Eric Schmidt. The indoor background in the photo, likely Brady’s home, further showed that he had moved to sitting at a table and reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even get a chance to catch up on some other things 💯,” Brady wrote in the caption of this IG story.

Reading instead of breaking down film? That alone showed how different this Sunday was for Brady. But while he may be resting, Brady still looked wired for improvement as he reached for leadership lessons from Bill Campbell, a football coach and business executive. However, the focus didn’t last long, as in his final IG Story update from Sunday, Brady changed locations again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The NFL legend revealed that he again went back to bed with his hoodie still on. Brady had his head resting on a pillow with his eyes half-closed. The close-up angle felt personal, and Brady made light of the moment to sum up exactly what he was doing throughout this Sunday.

“OK, major move… From the couch back to bed… This is what Sunday is all about 😜😜😜,” his caption read.

For someone used to working under the spotlight on FOX on Sundays, even moving from the couch to the bed felt like an event for Tom Brady. These stories also showed a rare side of Brady with nothing but boredom and time to fill after juggling dual roles regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

How has Tom Brady stayed busy in his dual role following retirement from the NFL?

When Tom Brady signed his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX as an NFL analyst, many people believed he would dominate the booth the same way he dominated on the field. But things became complicated once Brady also became a minority owner of the Raiders.

That dual role raised eyebrows around the league, with some people questioning whether Brady can be both a team owner and a neutral analyst.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, the NFL had approved the NFL legend’s minority stake in the Raiders just a month after he made his FOX debut. But at the same time, the NFL placed restrictions on Tom Brady, due to which he could not attend production meetings with teams ahead of FOX broadcasts. It was only in 2025 that the NFL relaxed some of those restrictions, and Brady gained permission to attend meetings virtually.

That change allowed Tom Brady to interact with NFL teams, even some scheduled to play against the Raiders. Concerns still remain with his dual role, but many players trust Brady because of his legendary career and reputation around the NFL. Besides, while the Raiders currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, most people believe the franchise has bigger issues to solve in their roster and staff than Brady’s dual role.

Now, while Tom Brady wrapped up his second season with FOX as an NFL analyst, the New England Patriots are still set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on February 8. So, many people expect him to be at Levi’s Stadium for the biggest game of this season, and Brady already confirmed his plans to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to be there in San Francisco watching in my hometown,” Brady said during FOX’s NFC Championship broadcast.

Moreover, after a Sunday spent killing time, Tom Brady now waits for the biggest game of the year. And this time, he will certainly enjoy it while cheering on his former team—the Patriots.