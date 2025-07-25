NFL Legends Michael Irvin, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Pay Tribute to Hulk Hogan After His Passing

The image is seared into cultural memory: Pontiac Silverdome, 1987. A mountain of a man named André the Giant, seemingly invincible, looming over American Hero Hulk Hogan. Then, the impossible – Hogan hoists 500 pounds of legend onto his shoulders and slams him to the mat. That earth-shaking moment at ‘WrestleMania III’ wasn’t just a wrestling move; it was a seismic shift in pop culture, a declaration that heroes could defy physics and expectations.

For millions of kids glued to their screens, including future NFL stars, it was pure, unadulterated magic. It was the birth of an icon whose larger-than-life spirit resonated far beyond the squared circle. Hulk Hogan, the architect of ‘Hulkamania,’ passed away on July 24, 2025, at 71, leaving a void felt across arenas and living rooms alike.

News of the Hulkster’s passing sent shockwaves, particularly through the NFL fraternity, where his blend of charisma, showmanship, and sheer force of will found kindred spirits. Michael Irvin, no stranger to commanding a stage, shared a poignant snapshot from happier times. A candid shot inside a stadium suite showed Hogan, grinning broadly in his trademark bandana and shades, pointing playfully at the camera. Beside him, Irvin, sharp in a gray plaid suit and orange tie, smiled warmly. “RIP MY BROTHER @HULKHOGAN,” Irvin captioned it, the folded-hands emojis speaking volumes of respect lost.

Julian Edelman, known for his own clutch performances with the New England Patriots, turned to the imagery that defined a generation. His Instagram Story featured the iconic shot: Hogan mid-ring, ripping open his yellow tank top, muscles rippling, the crowd a frenzied blur behind him.

Centered simply at the top: “RIP… brother” followed by a pensive face emoji and “@hulkhogan.” Edelman’s caption revealed the depth of personal connection beneath the spectacle: It was a raw acknowledgment from one competitor to another about the power of inspiration drawn from childhood idols.

Fellow Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman shared a polished studio photo, leaning beside Hogan against a large Toshiba screen. Hogan beamed in red, bandana firmly in place; Aikman offered a thoughtful smile. “From a fan to a friend—working with Hulk Hogan for a few years was a thrill and a privilege. He was every bit the showman and entertainer we all grew up watching. Rest in peace, Hulk 🙏🏻” Their shared Rent-A-Center promo days cemented a unique bond bridging sports entertainment worlds.

Then there was Rob Gronkowski, the embodiment of unbridled joy on the football field, whose spirit mirrored Hogan’s own. Gronk also put up a story on his Instagram. “RIP Hulkster. Childhood Hero, an absolute legend, an entertainer, just one of the purest of all times. So glad I got to meet you last year, it was an honor.” The image was pure, hilarious Gronk–Hulk energy: Hogan, rocking a black ‘3:16’ tee, blue bandana, and sneakers, while Gronk was vibing away.

Pat McAfee‘s tribute surfaced via his carousel in McAfee’s studio gym as Hogan held a jumbo box of Jimmy Dean sausage like the championship belt it might as well have been, poised over a putting green hole.”Rest easy, brother.” McAfee wrote, It was a moment frozen in time, capturing Hogan’s enduring ability to create memorable, often absurdly fun, moments.

Beyond titles and turnbuckles: Hulk Hogan’s true legacy was how he made us feel

These NFL tributes underscore something fundamental: Hogan transcended wrestling. His 12 world titles (6 WWF/E, 6 WCW) and record 3,362 combined days as champion are staggering stats, sure. Headlining 8 of the first 9 ‘WrestleManias’ is a dynasty QB-level run. But his legacy was the feeling he evoked, he even tried reinvigorating his career.

His catchphrases – “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”, “Train. Say your prayers. Eat your vitamins.” – weren’t just lines; they were anthems for a generation learning about determination. His shocking 1996 heel turn, forming the ‘nWo’ in WCW, wasn’t just a storyline; it was a masterclass in reinvention, shifting the entire landscape of pro wrestling like a dominant defense forcing a league-wide scheme change. He was the ultimate showman, a human spectacle engine who understood the assignment: make them believe, make them cheer (or boo), make them feel.

Like a perfectly executed game-winning drive, Hogan’s career had its audibles and controversies, its triumphant spikes and painful fumbles. Yet, the core remained: an unparalleled ability to connect, entertain, and inspire awe. From body-slamming giants to launching beer brands and sharing sausage-shaped trophies with Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee, Hulk Hogan lived larger than life.

As the final bell tolls, the roar of the crowd – from the Silverdome to the luxury suites shared with Irvin, to the screens watched by Edelman and Aikman, to the studio where he made McAfee gasp – fades not into silence, but into a lasting echo. The NFL legends paying homage remind us: the spirit of ‘Hulkamania,’ that wild, vibrant, vitamin-powered force, runs eternal. Rest easy, Hulkster. Your legacy, brother, is forever over the top rope.