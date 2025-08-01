NFL Legends Ray Lewis & Emmitt Smith Raise Health Awareness for Retired Players

The moment Kevin Everett‘s neck snapped during that routine tackle, his NFL career ended—but his suffering had just begun. Like Bo Jackson, whose historic athleticism disappeared with just one hip injury. Dennis Byrd went from sacking quarterbacks to learning to walk again. These are warnings about what happens when the hits stop, but the pain doesn’t. Their stories reveal why today’s football legends are now leading a critical health movement.

That’s why the NFL Alumni Association is changing the conversation. “This symposium isn’t about glory days,“ said NFL Alumni CEO Brad Edwards.“It’s about helping our warriors survive their peace.“ On August 1 in Canton, two living legends will lead that battle when Ray Lewis and Emmitt Smith host the “Legends of Longevity“ health summit during Hall of Fame weekend.

Ravens legend Ray Lewis posted about the upcoming event on his Instagram story, highlighting this year’s theme: “Mind, Body, Spirit: The Trilogy of Healthy Aging.“ The post promises raw conversations about Lewis’ journey toward holistic health – a philosophy forged through life’s hardest challenges, from his days as a broke college student housing his entire family to his current advocacy work. He’ll open up about how healing his heart and spirit became just as important as healing his body, thinking back to those tough Miami days when he promised his mom, “Mama, I’m taking care of us.“ That same fire that drove him on the field now burns for something bigger – fighting for his brothers’ mental health and making sure no retired player gets left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Smith brings equally powerful perspectives shaped by a lifetime of caregiving, from his first job at 12 in a nursing home to supporting his father through prostate cancer. “This cause is personally important,“ he said, the memory fresh in his voice. While Ray Lewis fights for answers about CTE’s cruel mysteries, Smith brings that same urgency to prevention – because he’s seen how catching things early can change everything. His message to players cuts through the noise: real strength isn’t just powering through pain, but showing up for regular checkups so you can keep showing up for your family. Because at the end of the day, what good is a Hall of Fame jacket if you’re not around to wear it?

The symposium’s “Huddle for Health“ initiative provides real solutions – from surgeons who understand football injuries to therapists who speak athlete. Lewis knows these resources firsthand after playing through a torn triceps. That left him dropping interceptions that his mind knew how to make. “The brace let me move my arm, but not raise it,“ he recalls, a heartbreaking metaphor for so many retired players. That’s the mission behind the summit – but for Ray Lewis, it’s also deeply personal. Because when the cheering stopped, the real fight began.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When the game ends, the real work begins

Ray Lewis knows pain doesn’t disappear when the pads come off. Seventeen years of NFL battles left their mark, a torn hamstring that stole his 2005 season. A shredded triceps that still reminds him every time he reaches overhead. These aren’t just old injuries to Lewis. They’re daily reminders that real health means more than just fixing what’s broken.

“Aging isn’t about slowing down,“ he tells anyone who’ll listen, leaning forward like he’s sharing a secret. Because when it comes to family, “It’s about showing up – for your family, your community, most of all yourself.“ That simple idea drives everything he does now. Because what good is a strong body if your mind’s still stuck in the locker room?

Ray Lewis laughs when people call asking for help, weak. “Funny thing,“ he says, “my toughest days on the field were when I pretended nothing hurt.“ He knows that game all too well – like in 2012 when he played through a torn triceps, even retearing it before the Super Bowl and using a shoestring tied to a sprinkler head to get some sleep through the pain. Now he knows better. Real strength? That’s looking your teammate in the eye and saying, “I’m struggling too,“ instead of hiding injuries. That’s why he spends more time these days listening than talking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Men think supporting each other means handing out advice,“ he shakes his head. “Sometimes it’s just sitting together in silence.“ That’s the kind of leadership that lasts long after the final whistle. Because the game eventually ends for everyone. But taking care of each other? That’s forever.

That’s what this movement is really about – helping warriors transition from surviving the game to thriving in life. Because every player deserves more than just a Hall of Fame legacy – they deserve quality years to enjoy it. With Lewis and Smith leading the charge, retired players now have something they’ve always needed – a game plan for life after football.