NFL Takes Action After DHS Uses Brian Dawkins’ Greatest Hits to Mock Treatment of Migrants

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is responsible for border control, public security, and disaster response, has been ordered by the NFL to take down an X post.

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On Sunday, the DHS replied to a report of a “huge migrant caravan” heading towards the southern border. The department responded with a clip of former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Dawkins’ biggest hits of all time, writing, “Our time has come.” Moreover, they added another image of Dawkins with a caption stating, “The Border Is Closed.” Following these posts, the league issued its order.

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“The NFL asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove a social media post likening former Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Dawkins’ greatest hits to immigration agents’ treatment of migrants,” ESPN’s Robert Klemko reported on September 28.

The clip showed Dawkins’ pregame followed by a series of his signature big hits. DHS reframed the safety’s famous pregame ritual, which is long beloved by the Eagles fanbase as a rallying cry before kickoff, into a statement about immigration enforcement. However, the league requested that the agency remove the post.

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“The league has requested the DHS take down the video,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, as per Bleacher Report.

It was a rare instance of the NFL publicly pushing back against a federal government agency over the use of its intellectual property and former players’ likenesses. NFL owns and protects its broadcast footage; it makes the use of game footage highlights on outside platforms a longstanding issue.

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Dawkins, one of the most beloved defensive players in franchise history, spent 16 years of his NFL career first with the Philadelphia Eagles before finishing with the Denver Broncos.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro safety before retiring in 2012, finishing his career with 37 INTs, 39 forced fumbles, and 26 sacks. His 42 forced fumbles are still a remarkable stat for a defensive back. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

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His pregame routine was completed with chest-thumping, a sprinting entrance, and the chant “the time has come,” which became iconic in Philadelphia.

However, Dawkins said that he had not authorized the use of his image in the post. According to ESPN, the former safety responded that he had “very respectfully not given permission” for the footage to be used by DHS.

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“Hello blessed people, hello blessed people,” Dawkins said in the video. “All right, let’s be clear. I didn’t give permission for my name, image, and likeness to be used by anybody – by anybody. All right? Take a deep breath. Take a deep breath. Y’all be blessed.”

The Eagles have issued a public statement on the matter at that time. At the time of writing, the Department of Homeland Security has not removed the post from X, nor has the agency issued an official response regarding the NFL’s request.