NFL Veteran on Pat McAfee Show Exposes ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky’s True Colors and How It Landed Him the Job

If you are wondering why Dan Orlovsky is one of the most hated analysts, then continue reading. Back in 2024, in October, Dan said, “This [Eagles] is a poorly coached football team.” Fast forward to Feb. 10, after the “poorly coached football team” won the SB LIX, he conveniently apologized. But Philly was not letting him off the hook. And it hasn’t. However, that hasn’t stopped Orlovsky at all. Now, in May, he predicted the 2025 Steelers to start 0-6 despite their history of proving doubters wrong. But that was before the Aaron Rodgers done deal. Maybe he thinks differently now. But he’s made an enemy out of Steel City.

So, it’s no surprise that a former Steeler is being brutally honest with his Dan’s takes assessment. After all, that particular ‘take’ birthed one of football’s most beloved shows in the process. What was that questionable take? Dan was pointing fingers at O-linemen, which grew predictable and frustrating for former players. “He was blaming offensive linemen for every sack; every single sack was the offensive lineman’s fault.“ Retired center A.Q. Shipley revealed it on the Boss Football Tucker Podcast. The 12-year NFL veteran had heard enough of what he saw as oversimplified analysis from the quarterback-turned-commentator.

“I called Pat one day, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m getting sick of Orlovsky blaming every single sack on the O-line. This protection right here – running back has mike to sam, he free releases, misses the mike,“ Shipley explained with the authority of someone who’d made protection calls for more than a decade. “That’s a running back’s fault, not the o-line.“ His technical breakdown exposed the flaws in Orlovsky’s blanket assessments, showing how running backs frequently whiff on blitz pickups that lead to sacks.

And Pat McAfee immediately recognized gold when he saw it. “You want to come on the show and talk about that?“ he asked Shipley. The answer was honestly a no-brainer, Shipley replied with, “Absolutely,“ launching the former lineman into a new career as an analyst. After all, we all know Pat loves calling shots when it comes down to his job.

For Shipley, he went ham on Orlovsky’s assessment because he’d lived it in the trenches. On McAfee’s show, he could finally explain what most analysts miss – how running backs whiff on blitz pickups, how protection schemes really work, why sacks are never just the O-line’s fault. These were the exact lessons playing out on field, when Pittsburgh’s line dominated Denver (13-6) while someone (Orlovsky) had all his chips on the table when he said, “‘The Broncos are gonna be better than the Steelers.'” The tape didn’t lie, and neither did Shipley.

So just like that, Shipley went from venting on a call to redefining trench talk – proving why football needed this unfiltered perspective from someone who’d actually been in the fight.

Pat McAfee gave him the platform and Shipley changed the game

Before A.Q. Shipley started breaking down film on The Pat McAfee Show, offensive linemen rarely got the credit they deserved. While analysts gushed over quarterbacks and highlight-reel plays, the hard work in the trenches often went unnoticed-until Shipley changed the conversation completely.

Week after week, Shipley’s “In The Trenches” segments did more than just point out mistakes. He celebrated excellence with his Top 5 Offensive Lines of the Week, putting units like the Falcons and Packers in the spotlight. Their dominant performances deserved it. But he didn’t stop there. Shipley turned each breakdown into a masterclass. He showed fans exactly how combo blocks work, or why a pulling guard can change an entire play. When the Saints shut down Micah Parsons, he revealed how tight ends and fullbacks helped. These were details most analysts would miss.

What made Shipley different was how he brought the entire offensive line culture to life. He shared stories from his playing days about the unique bond linemen share, explaining how much intelligence and leadership it takes to anchor an NFL line. His passion was so infectious that he even created “The Trenchys“ – annual awards honoring the league’s best linemen and units. Suddenly, fans were debating offensive line play as much as quarterback stats.

The ripple effects changed football analysis forever. Other commentators started giving more nuanced takes on protection schemes, moving beyond the old habit of automatically blaming linemen for every sack. Fans who never used to notice offensive line play now eagerly wait to see if their team makes Shipley’s weekly top five.

From overlooked to celebrated, from blamed to understood – that’s how Shipley transformed the way we talk about offensive linemen. He didn’t just analyze the game differently. He made sure the big guys up front finally got the respect they’ve always deserved.