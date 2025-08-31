NFL Veterans Mount Calls Against ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky as Arch Manning Disappoints $6.4B Franchise

The third generation of Mannings has arrived in the headlines. However, he doesn’t seem to generate the kind of buzz the legendary Archie Manning or the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, created. If you’ve been keeping up with college football, you would know ‘why’? Just because your name has ‘Manning’, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a star already. The way his debut as a starter went against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Arch Manning has a long way ahead to earn the respect his grandfather and uncles have in the realm of football. His team stumbled to score beyond seven points, yet in Dan Orlovsky’s eyes, Arch was a ‘generational star.’ But let’s be honest, it looked like a case of all hype and no show.

For the first time this season, the Texas Longhorns entrusted the starting position to Arch, which soon became one of the most highly anticipated games in college football’s recent history. But it ended with a crushing 14-7 defeat, and Arch settled for 17-of-30 with 170 yards. As the night drew to a close, the social media assessment commenced. One of the loudest voices among them was Orlovsky, who refused to believe the loss was on Arch. Being a sharp critique of HC Steve Sarkisian’s play-calling, he wrote on X, “Imagine having a generational talent at QB and having the training wheels on all game.”

The legacy built by the previous two generations of Mannings isn’t easy to live up to. And given there’s a good chance Arch could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, more eyes have been watching him as he steps on the field. While he has proven himself talented, his recent performance has created havoc with his standing. He also made headlines in connection with the Cleveland Browns. And the mere thought of the franchise made fans burp. Apparently, franchise owner Jimmy Haslam was spotted at the Buckeyes-Longhorns game, having a conversation with some of the young players. He also had the company of GM Andrew Berry.

With a picture of the sideline interaction, Adam Schefter of ESPN suggested, “Browns hold two 2026 first-round picks; work is underway.” It instantly went viral as many thought one of those picks could be Arch. But neither his nor the Browns’ fans were delighted with the idea of bringing Arch Manning on the roster. You see, the Browns’ QB room is already crowded with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders standing behind Joe Flacco. Seeing Manning put up the show that he did wouldn’t nearly impress either the Browns’ owners, the fans, or the veterans.

NFL veterans question Orlovsky’s ‘generational talent’ claim for Arch Manning

While Orlovsky shared his thoughts on X, little did he know his one simple (well, that’s debatable) tweet would end up on some of the veterans’ feeds. Giving him a reality check, two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy wrote, “I feel you somewhat but DAN! Buddy missed sooo many throws! He’s started the game off with a dirt ball wide open . 3rd down red area hit buddy in the legs…. Talented but has a long way to go,” in less than 15 minutes of Orlovosky’s tweet. The young QB stumbled at some of the most crucial points in the league, like his accuracy disaster on short throws, which ended up being a liability for the Longhorns.

Not just that, in the closing moments of the game, there was still time to salvage. All they needed was a first down, facing 3rd and 5, and WR Ryan Wingo was even open on a shallow crossing route. But Arch’s throw was inaccurate, which missed Wingo and ended up as an incomplete pass. That’s why, even Tony Jefferson of the LA Chargers couldn’t help but ask Orlovsky, “What is making you say generational? Genuinely asking.” Sure, Arch made an impression last season in the two games he started in the absence of Quinn Ewers. He posted 939 yards with nine touchdowns. But that can’t overshadow the serious concerns his performance against Ohio State raised.

The veterans weren’t actually criticizing Arch; they were questioning Orlovosky’s ‘generational talent’ remark. That’s why, when Ryan Clark said, “We might want to stop talking about people waiting on this epic 2026 quarterback draft class too!” it seemed a bit harsh. And Dez Bryant swifty jumped in Arch’s defense. Highlighting the fact that Arch faced the national champions in his first game of the season, the pressure was skyrocketing—especially since he also carries the legacy of Mannings in his last name. “You..myself..and many people who have played this game at a high level understand that development has to take its place… He didn’t play against any of the weaker teams where he could get his feet wet before playing a tough opponent,” wrote Bryant.

While Arch Manning happens to be a big name in college football right now, there is still a long way for him to go before he steps into the NFL. Because what he is seeing right now in these games is just half of what awaits him in the future.