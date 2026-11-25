Robert Griffin III got a taste of calling an NFL game alongside Jason Benetti last year, and the experience appears to have opened the door to something more. The former Washington quarterback had already begun building a career in the broadcast booth, but the opportunity helped him recognize that working across college football and the NFL did not have to be an either-or decision.

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Speaking on the Awful Announcing Podcast, he revealed that he would consider an opportunity to call NFL games for Fox if the network approached him.

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“I believe that you can call college games, and you can call NFL games. I know Kirk Herbstreit is doing that right now with ESPN and Amazon. But if Fox was to dub, ‘We want you guys to do NFL,’ that’s certainly something that I would consider. It’s fun, right? And nothing’s bigger than the NFL,” Griffin said.

Griffin has established himself in Fox Sports’ college football coverage. After working alongside Benetti in 2025, he is now part of the network’s second college football broadcast team with play-by-play announcer Connor Onion. However, Fox’s NFL broadcasting lineup could face changes depending on how the uncertainty surrounding Troy Aikman’s future at ESPN unfolds.

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The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner pointed to Kirk Herbstreit as an example of a broadcaster successfully working across both levels of football. Herbstreit calls college games for ESPN and NFL games for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, showing that the two roles can coexist.

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Griffin’s comments come at a time when Fox could potentially face a significant change in its NFL broadcasting lineup. Greg Olsen, the network’s No. 2 NFL game analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, has emerged as a reported candidate to replace Aikman at ESPN if the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback departs. Olsen has previously worked as Fox’s lead analyst, but currently calls games behind the network’s top team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady.

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If Olsen leaves, Fox would have to consider how to reorganize its broadcasting teams. Drew Brees has been identified as a potential internal candidate to move up. Fox’s published 2026 lineup places Brees on its third team alongside Adam Amin, and any promotion could trigger further changes elsewhere in the network’s booth structure. Griffin has not been linked to a confirmed opening, and Fox has not announced any changes.

Griffin’s interest is not simply a passing thought, either. When asked whether he had shared his ambition with Fox executives, he confirmed that he had.

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“Yes.”

His comments also extended to the uncertainty surrounding Aikman and his longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck. Griffin was a panelist on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown during the 2022 & 2023 seasons, giving him an opportunity to work closely with the pair. He believes their partnership should continue.

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“In my humble young broadcasting career opinion, Joe and Troy are better together,” Griffin said, describing them as one of the greatest broadcasting duos of all time.

He also expressed concern about the possibility of their relationship ending after more than two decades together. Griffin believes both broadcasters remain capable of performing at a high level and hopes the situation does not turn into an ugly split.

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“Hopefully it doesn’t become a messy divorce,” he said.

Griffin added that it would be a travesty if the duo did not make it through the upcoming Super Bowl together.

Aikman’s future remains unresolved, with his ESPN contract set to expire after Super Bowl LXI in February 2027. The former Cowboys quarterback has said he will become a free agent after the season and consider his next move. Buck, meanwhile, has reportedly secured a six-year extension with ESPN, keeping him at the network through 2031.

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Their different contract situations have fueled speculation about whether ESPN will retain its current Monday Night Football pairing beyond the Super Bowl. However, Aikman has not announced a departure, and ESPN has not confirmed any replacement plans.

For Griffin, the potential Fox reshuffle could create an opportunity, but much depends on how the network’s plans unfold. Olsen’s future and any subsequent changes to the broadcasting lineup would influence what positions become available.