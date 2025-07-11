Ohio State Legend Mike Vrabel Rejected Job Offer From Bitter Rivals as Ex-Patriot Coach Gives His Verdict

Back in the late 1990s, during his playing days at Ohio State, Mike Vrabel was right in the thick of the Buckeyes’ heated clashes with Penn State. While it didn’t carry the national spotlight of the iconic Michigan rivalry, the Ohio State–Penn State battles were no less intense. For Vrabel and his teammates, these matchups were physical, hard-fought, and deeply personal. Such was the rivalry that Vrabel didn’t even want to take up the role of coaching in his rival team.

You see, Mike Vrabel and Bill O’Brien go way back—nearly two decades, in fact. Their relationship began in 2006, when O’Brien joined the New England Patriots coaching staff. However, Vrabel at that time was still making plays as a standout linebacker for the three-time Super Bowl champions. What started as a player-coach connection would eventually evolve into a professional partnership on the sidelines. When O’Brien took over as head coach of the Houston Texans, he brought Vrabel onto his staff, giving him his first shot at coaching in the NFL. Brien also tried to hire Vrabel to his staff when he took over as head coach at Penn State in 2011. Unfortunately, their reunion had to wait because of the rivalry.

Bill O’Brien recently sat down for a chat with James White and Chris Hogan on their Foxboro Rush show. While speaking on the show, Brien showed a lot of appreciation for Vrabel as a player. During his playing time, the 49-year-old made sure he knew everyone in the team, hinting at having some high credentials for becoming a coach. However, when the opportunity came, he denied it because it came from his rival team. Brien said, “And then when I got into coaching, I went to Penn State. He was at Ohio State. I tried to hire him there at Penn State, but he wasn’t gonna do that. But when I went to the Houston Texans, I hired him to be the linebacker coach. And he was great.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vrabel had a hand in developing guys, not just the top picks, but the ones who weren’t supposed to make it. That’s part of what’s followed him at every stop. It’s not just the schemes or the game-day fire. It’s that Vrabel knows how to talk to people, whether it’s a star edge rusher or someone fighting for a practice squad spot. He treats the equipment guys the same way he treats a team captain. That’s what players notice. That’s what sticks. And now, stepping into a new building with a lot to prove, Vrabel isn’t sugarcoating it. He’s already let his guys know: nothing about this will be easy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Mike Vrabel means nothing but business before the 2025 NFL season

There’s a new energy brewing in Foxborough this offseason, and it’s impossible to miss. The New England Patriots are hitting the reset button, and at the center of it all is new head coach Mike Vrabel. Known for his tough, no-nonsense approach and championship pedigree, Vrabel is already making a serious impact. His presence has sparked a shift in the team’s culture—one built on accountability, grit, and a hunger to win. Players are locking in, the tone has changed, and it finally feels like the Patriots are ready to move forward from the past. After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, and with Robert Kraft finally drawing a line in the sand, Mike Vrabel isn’t messing around.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Training Camp Aug 4, 2024 Cleveland Browns advisor Mike Vrabel during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Berea Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20240731_bsd_sd2_238

He’s come in swinging, cutting ties with five of last year’s six team captains. The message is loud and clear: the days of half-measures and long-term experiments are over. Vrabel wants players who can contribute now—tough, reliable pros who fit his vision and are ready to get to work from day one. During a press conference in early June, Vrabel made it clear that the roster is always going to be his No. 1 priority. He said, “Trying to always continually make the roster more competitive and trying to find everybody that can continually help us from now until the end of the season. I think that just has to go on. That has to happen. Whether that does or not, I don’t know. It’s not going to keep us from looking, trying to bring up ideas or players, or how we acquire players between now and the end of the season,”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One thing’s for sure—this isn’t the same old Patriots. Just compare last year’s chaotic, uninspired offseason to what’s happening now, and the difference is striking. With Mike Vrabel at the helm, there’s a clear sense of direction, purpose, and urgency. He’s not just calling the shots—he’s setting the tone. And the biggest shift? Belief. Not in some vague, long-term “rebuild,” but in winning now. For the first time in years, playoff chatter doesn’t feel delusional—it feels possible. That’s because the Patriots finally have a leader who commands respect, understands what it takes to win, and has the locker room fully behind him.