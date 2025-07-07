Ousted Raiders Star Isaac Rochell Blames Front Office for Blunder that Ended His Career

“Rochell, Rochell,” sang the announcers in 2018 when Isaac Rochell made his first-ever interception in the NFL, and he did it against the 49ers’ CJ Beathard. It was a highlight moment where the CBS announcers made a Seinfeld reference, and people started to take notice of Isaac. 6 years later, Rochell struggled to make enough highlight clips to stay in the NFL.

After seven long-winded years in the league, DE Isaac Rochell finally closed the curtain on his dramatic football career. Picked in the 7th round by the Chargers in 2017, few believed he’d last this long in the league. One fan said, “7 seasons in the NFL for a 7th round pick is a pretty good return. 9.5 career sacks and one INT is a decent return for a fringe roster player.”

Unfortunately, Isaac didn’t amass enough accolades to his name to be considered an elite player. He was, after all, simply meant to be “fringe roster player.” While his football career did not grow as illustrious as he would’ve liked, he did still manage to gain a massive following through other platforms, TikTok and Instagram. And Isaac had a few things to say to them about the way he ended his football career.

The influencer took to instagram to explain everything that transpired during his retirement. In a 2-minute, short reel with the caption “I’m just so good at football🤷🏾 #nfl #lasvegasraiders #lasvegas #raiders” the former Notre Dame standout revealed all that happened, from A to Z. Rochell made the post in response to a fan comment that claimed he was “fired from the NFL.”

So, he was happy. And he did show up. Not just that, he never missed a single game as a Raider. Alas, that wasn’t enough. “I hadn’t put on cleats in months, and I was in sunny, 75 degrees, and I was going to training camp the next day in Vegas at 115 degrees. Ended up getting out there. I had a great training camp, and after training camp, ended up getting released by the Raiders.” Rochell noted. And for who? CB Jack Jones. reflected Rochelle on the call-up. He didn’t have much of a choice, so he went. Since he did well in camp, the then-HC, Antonio Pierce welcomed Rochell into the roster.

This is where things get interesting. “Then, about three weeks before my daughter was due, we went out to play the Detroit Lions. Now, this was a huge game for us. We really needed to win it. It was kind of like a make-or-break time in our season. Ended up starting, playing a ton, and I played awful.” That one game was enough to seal the deal on Rochell’s career. He got released the next week and Rochell predicted it. As the story goes, Rochell came home after the game to his whole family and told them, “I’ve played in the NFL long enough that I’m 1,000% sure I will not be here next week. I’m waiting on a phone call, but nobody calls.”

Rochell added in the IG video, “So, yeah, I guess in theory, this comment is true. I did get fired from the NFL after a wonderful seven-year career, and even on my last season, I started games and played a ton. But who cares? We’re on to bigger and better things.” And that was it. A seven-year career over in a flash. But although, Isaac has officially ended his football career we may still be seeing him a lot.

What’s next for Isaac Rochell?

Behind every man is an even stronger partner. The footballer turned influencer made a seamless career change this year, partly due to his wife, Allison Kuch’s position in the influencer game. With over 3 million followers on all platforms, the TikTok powerhouse posts regularly about how it is to live life as a WAG. Now, with Rochell ending his term in the NFL, he has also joined in to create content alongside his wife.

With Rochell already hosting a podcast called Don’t worry, I’ll ask and making regular reels in TikTok and Instagram, retirement has not slowed the former DE at all. But it may have even invigorated him. In an episode of Sunday Sports Club, he announced his retirement. In that same spisode, Alison captured Scottie Bee, their one-year-old daughter, waving at “Dada(Rochell)” on the tv as a correspondent. Alison recounts this moment as “the start of a new chapter“.

Isaac Rochell is not one to shy away from his husband and father duties. In a viral reel titled “In My Homemaker Era,” he fed their infant daughter Scottie Bee, folded laundry, and tackled yard chores. And having a lot of fun doing all that. Another clip showed Rochelle wearing a jersey with the name “Scottie Dad” printed on the back. On the post, there was a text that read “She didn’t just show up in my story. She became the reason it finally made sense“, referring to his daughter. If that isn’t enough to make a grown man cry, nothing will.

Rochell and Kuch consider themselves “equal partners” in both parenting and life. Their focus has been on raising their one-year-old daughter and creating content together. Rochell has paved a path not many have done before. Rochell transitioned from a former NFL player to an influencer with over 1 million followers and a successful podcast. This new chapter puts the cherry on top of his legacy. Not bad for a 7th round pick, wouldn’t you say?