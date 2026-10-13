Frustration Grows Against ESPN as Pat McAfee Lands New Disney Role Amid NFL Season

Pat McAfee has a knack for turning up where you least expect him. One minute he is shouting over football highlights; the next, he is bringing his signature energy to a conversation that probably didn’t need quite so much volume. And just when viewers might think they have seen enough of the former NFL punter for one week, another surprise enters the picture.

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McAfee’s latest move has now given those viewers something new to talk about. Per Awful Announcing on X, the ESPN personality is set to make a voice appearance in Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed, adding another entertainment credit to a schedule already packed with football coverage. Disney revealed the casting as it released a new trailer and poster for the movie on October 12.

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The film follows Billie Doe, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, whose discovery of magical abilities takes her and her mother, Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, into the witch realm of Hexe. McAfee is among the film’s voice cameos, alongside performers including Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, Bill Farmer, Chris Parnell, Sarah-Nicole Robles, Rachel Dratch, Ariana Madix, Kellie Gerardi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Abraham Benrubi, and Josh Dallas. Disney has announced a theatrical release for November 27, 2026, in its UK press release.

The announcement might be a small addition to McAfee’s résumé, but it lands while he remains a familiar presence across ESPN’s football programming. He appears on College GameDay and is part of Monday Night Countdown, giving audiences regular doses of his outspoken style throughout the season. ESPN has also announced plans for a Super Bowl alternate broadcast featuring McAfee next February, extending his role beyond the usual studio routine.

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McAfee’s latest move might be just a voice cameo, and Disney hasn’t even revealed which character he’ll play. But for some viewers, the casting news has clearly struck a nerve, and some fans have plenty to say about it.

The criticism targets the Disney-ESPN partnership strategy, as one viewer took aim at the Disney-ESPN connection, writing:

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“Disney and ESPN the marriage trying to force more crap down our throats.”

Another fan who seems to be completely sick of seeing McAfee everywhere had an even shorter response to the casting news.

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“Great! Exactly what we need! More McAfee! Jesus.”

While someone chimed in, saying, “F’ NO! Ya gotta stop.”

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A fan sounded unconvinced by the idea of McAfee turning up in an animated movie:

“A Disney movie? Whaaaaat!”

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And one fan argued that McAfee’s growing list of appearances was becoming too much, writing,

“I know he works for The Mouse technically, but we can’t have this sh*t. It’s getting out of control.”

McAfee’s Disney appearance is a voice cameo, not a leading role, but that distinction may do little to settle the complaints. When a personality becomes a regular part of sports coverage and branches into entertainment, even a small new credit can set off another round of audience fatigue. For some fans, the magic of Hexed may have to work overtime.