Brett Favre Makes Strong Case Against Matt LaFleur as Packers Make Final Decision on HC

Favre's remarks reopen questions about Green Bay's late-game reliability

Season-ending collapses intensify scrutiny around Packers' postseason direction

Declining playoff exits contrast sharply with LaFleur's early championship promise

Brett Favre’s voice still carries massive weight in the Green Bay Packers community, even years after his playing days. When the Packers legend speaks about the franchise, it naturally draws attention. That was the case this week when Favre addressed Matt LaFleur’s future on the 4thAndFavre podcast. His comments arrived just as the Packers chose stability at head coach, creating a clear contrast between concern and continuity.

“I don’t have the inside knowledge… I’m watching from a distance,” Brett Favre said on the podcast. “He’s definitely a good coach. If I were a betting man, I would have bet that Green Bay would have walked away with it. Didn’t even need overtime. But the second half, they kind of let them back in. That’s not the first time… Bottom line is, they’re getting it done, no matter how. And the Packers… very interesting finish. Not a good one.”

Those remarks mirrored how the season ultimately unraveled for Green Bay. The Packers closed the year with four straight losses and a Wild Card exit, underscoring ongoing concerns about their ability to finish games. Chicago, the same opponent Favre referenced, became a defining example of those late-game struggles, highlighting a pattern that grew harder to overlook.

In the regular-season meeting, the Packers were in a winning position before overtime. They were up 16–6 with just over five minutes left. But missed chances and defensive lapses opened the door. In overtime, Green Bay had the ball first and moved into Bears territory, but a third-and-1 sack and a botched snap on fourth down flipped the script. Unfortunately, this trend repeated in the post-season.

Weeks later, they surrendered a historic 15-point fourth-quarter lead in the Wild Card playoff loss. Favre’s comments align closely with those outcomes.

Favre also stressed that LaFleur has been “a good coach.” Given LaFleur’s roots as an offensive coordinator, the expectation was that late-game control and scoring consistency would be strengths for Green Bay. That background showed in the Packers’ best performances, which often came when the offense was clicking. However, repeated late-game lapses, including the earlier collapse against Dallas, exposed breakdowns that went beyond play design.

Though his words made a strong case against LaFLeur, Favre never called for change. He simply highlighted patterns. The Packers, meanwhile, chose to move forward, trusting that consistency would eventually turn those close losses into something more.

The Packers choose stability despite growing doubts around Matt LaFleur

There were some reasons to consider not keeping LaFleur onboard. The postseason ceiling has steadily dropped. Green Bay came within a Super Bowl berth in LaFleur’s first two years, falling in back-to-back NFC Championship Games in 2019 and 2020. Since then, the exits have come earlier and earlier. That being said, you cannot argue against six postseason trips in seven years.

The Green Bay Packers decided to stay the course after a disappointing end to the 2025 season. Even with outside noise growing louder, team president Ed Policy and head coach Matt LaFleur agreed that continuity offered the best path forward, especially with a young core still developing.

After ending the season with five straight losses, including a wild-card collapse to the Chicago Bears, Packers president Ed Policy opted for stability. LaFleur signed a multiyear extension Saturday that sources say is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.”

LaFleur made his intentions clear and said, “I feel like I still have unfinished business here.” This showed his commitment to correcting past postseason failures and his belief that the team’s current roster and culture can still contend for a Super Bowl.

Recently, former Packers coach Mike Holmgren spoke to ESPN about Jordan Love’s readiness to lead Green Bay. He highlighted LaFleur’s leadership and the benefits of system continuity, suggesting that staying with the same coach helps the quarterback and the team succeed.

“If Love can stay with the same system and same coach for a while, that helps… LaFleur and those guys there right now are doing a good job,” Holmgren said.

Despite repeated postseason heartbreaks, Green Bay is betting on continuity and trust. By keeping LaFleur and the leadership core, the Packers hope culture and consistency will finally transform near-misses into a Super Bowl breakthrough.