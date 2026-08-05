Packers Legend Brett Favre Explains Why He Is Auctioning Items From His NFL Career Amid Battle With Parkinson’s

While most NFL icons treat their trophy rooms like sacred vaults, Brett Favre takes a much simpler view. The Packers legend is auctioning more than 45 pieces of memorabilia from his storied career, standing out among other stars in his league. He was never too attached to physical keepsakes in the first place.

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“Growing up, I was not a collector. I played baseball, I played football. And that’s as far as it went,” Favre told the Green Bay Press Gazette. “Never collected cards, didn’t send out requests for autographs. And I got two brothers and a sister. None of us did that. Again, that was an era where baseball cards, I think, was trendy at the time. Like, they still are. But no, I was too busy playing to do that.”

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Celebrated players like to showcase the items that speak of their careers. This includes Myles Garrett’s displays in his former Ohio home and Tom Brady’s memorabilia collection in his office. But for Favre, it’s a different story.

The memorabilia being sold certainly represents incredible moments in time. The catalogue includes a game-worn uniform that marked his crossing the 50,000 passing-yard milestone, expected to go for at least $30,000, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. There is also the jersey that he wore at the 1991 East/West Shrine Game during his college years at Southern Mississippi, which might go for a minimum value of $20,000.

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The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also estimated that the entire list could be worth at least $172,100. After all, who wouldn’t want to own the items belonging to one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen?

During the 1990s and 2000s, the gunslinger redefined the quarterback position with his performance. Favre is an icon for Green Bay, having spent 19 seasons with the franchise. He recorded 71,838 yards and scored 508 touchdowns in the regular season with the Green and Gold, and won Super Bowl XXXI. He is the only player in NFL history to have won the MVP title for three straight seasons. He duly earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

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Favre will keep his Super Bowl ring. That one is special.

However, life after football has been difficult for the famed quarterback. Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2024, which will impact his nervous system. But instead of retreating from the public eye, he has remained open about his condition. He also remains an advocate for concussion awareness and player safety across the sports community.

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Favre never measured the memories of his Hall of Fame career by what he keeps in a trophy room. As dozens of iconic keepsakes find new owners, the former Packers quarterback made it clear that the experiences behind them are the real treasures.